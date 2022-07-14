HAMLIN TWP. — Loud live music coming from Stix was the topic of nearly 50 minutes of public comment at the Hamlin Township Board of Trustees meeting Thursday.
Nine nearby residents complained that the restaurant’s music has disturbed their peace since it opened in May.
Five community members said they couldn’t hear the music, or if they did, they could tolerate it.
Developer Andrew Riemer and head contractor Linus Thalman were there to hear concerns.
Riemer said the bass levels would be turned down “immediately,” and bands would no longer play as late as 11 p.m.
The township has no noise regulations.
Artists generally perform for varying lengths of time between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in the beer garden behind the restaurant.
Full bands sometimes play, but most performers since the grand opening in May have been acoustic soloists, according to the restaurant’s Facebook posts.
At the meeting Thursday, Mary Landick, who lives “four houses away from Stix” on No Name Road, said her “whole house vibrates” due to performers’ “hard, driving bass.”
She played audio from her phone, apparently recorded at her home, with rock music clearly audible.
“We listened to that, hour after hour, for four nights in a row over the July 4 weekend,” she said.
Subsequent speakers echoed Landick on the “driving bass” point, and others took issue with hearing a recent female performer who apparently could not sing well.
Riemer said that performer would not be returning.
Other concerns included reduced wildlife around residences; kids struggling to sleep; hesitation to host young grandchildren; not being able to enjoy backyards and bonfires; and having to pay for air conditioning after shutting windows against the noise.
In response, Riemer said he has hired sound consultants to evaluate the situation.
“We want to get great music,” he said, “but I’m also very sensitive to the need to not disturb the neighborhood.”
He said various solutions are possible, such as installing sound dampening materials and setting up small speakers around the beer garden.
Performers so far have brought their own sound equipment, Riemer said, but Stix retains control over their volume.
He noted that many of the fiercest complaints were from No Name Road residents, and said that’s likely because bands play from a stage that’s pointed at the road.
He said he would address that issue, and the bass can be turned down “immediately.”
He also said bands would no longer play as late as 11 p.m.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said his office has gotten seven calls in the past six weeks about excessive noise from Stix.
Cole said the sheriff’s office has no method of measuring decibel levels and “no way to seek charges” on a noise complaint.
In an interview before Thursday’s meeting, Riemer compared Stix’s live music to the area’s other summer events, like Final Friday Experience, which he said can be heard well outside of downtown Ludington.
“Everybody in town will hear that music, and it’s just part of what we experience in our beautiful tourist town of Ludington,” he said, though the restaurant is in Hamlin Township.
And like those events, Stix’s live music is a “weekend, summertime phenomenon,” he said, adding that a couple dozen more hours of music will be played this season.
He added that the newly built restaurant is an improvement for the community over the bar that had previously stood there for decades.
“(Stix) had a reputation of a biker bar, and there was loud music, bar fights, Harleys and loud ruckus in the parking lots,” he said. “(Now) it’s known for fine dining and high-quality entertainment.”