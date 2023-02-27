MANISTEE — An SUV that was stolen from Watson’s Manistee Chrysler recently was recovered in the Lansing area, the Michigan State Police stated in a release Saturday.
According to a press release from the state police, a police officer with the Lansing Police Department observed a black 2018 Dodge Durango SRT while he was patrolling at 9:40 p.m. Friday in the area of Christopher and Willow streets in Lansing.
The officer saw the vehicle traveling northbound on Knollwood Avenue, but then lost sight of it. He then observed the vehicle unoccupied in front of an address on the street.
“A perimeter was established and a K-9 team was called in,” the release stated. “A short time later, units on the perimeter advised they had the suspect in custody.”
The suspect is a 24-year-old Lansing man. The vehicle was recovered, and an investigation continues, according to the release.
Earlier last wee, the Michigan State Police stated in a previous release that the vehicle was taken from the auto lot in Manistee and driven to the Parkdale Wesco for fuel. At least two people were involved, and the vehicle they were also driving was a “destroyer grey” Dodge Charger. The suspects paid cash for the fuel and left the area.