Residents and motorists might have noticed some digging and land preparation work being done at the parcel behind Brite ’N’ Clean laundromat on the east side of South Jackson Road in Pere Marquette Township.
That location, 110 S. Jackson Road, is the future home of a new 28,000-square-foot storage facility that’s being developed by the owners of Maple Leaf Self Storage, which is also in Pere Marquette Township.
“Storage Oak Leaf Self Storage LLC is the official name, and it’s going to be a close duplication of the Maple Leaf Facility,” said Pere Marquette Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau.
The site plan for the facility was approved by the township’s planning commission earlier this year, and a variance request for a setback was granted, according to Bleau.
“The planning commission review for three buildings was done on Feb. 16 and (the commission) issued its approval,” he said. “There was a variance request to encroach into the side setback… on Jan. 12, and (the variance) was issued Feb. 11.”
According to the planning commission’s meeting minutes, on Feb. 16, Ryan Embury delivered a proposal about the project. He said it will be a sister facility to Maple Leaf Self Storage, which is at 125 S. Pere Marquette Hwy., with a similar appearance.
The self-storage facility will include three 40-foot by 240-foot buildings, one of which will have larger rental units than the other two.
According to the minutes, Embury added that the project was initially going to include sidewalk installation. However that might not be feasible. Some bushes might be planted near the facility to give it a clean look.
The contractor for the project is Heirloom Carpentry, according to Bleau.
Bleau said the building permit application has been submitted and is ready to be issued.