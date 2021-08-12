Strong winds, heavy rainfall and lightning walloped western Michigan during Tuesday night’s storm, leaving a trail of downed power lines, upturned trees and other damage across Mason County.
The storm wreaked havoc on the power grid, too. Some parts of Ludington and Scottville were without power from late Tuesday until early Thursday morning.
Winds of almost 30 mph, with gusts surpassing 50 mph, were recorded at the Ludington weather buoy and the Mason County Airport’s weather station, according to the National Oceana and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Gusts reached 54 mph at the airport during the onset of the storm around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday, the station recorded 0.85 inches of rain, but that measurement could be low, according to Mason County Airport Manager John O’Connor.
“At the National Weather Service they repeatedly tell me that when we get a driving rain, most measuring stations are pretty poor,” O’Connor said.
Winds shifted direction frequently, according to NOAA.
In Scottville, a utility pole connected to live power lines over the Optimist Hall building snapped sometime around midnight on Tuesday. The pole made contact with the metal roof of the building, and City Manager Jim Newkirk said he believes a power line might have entered the building through the roof.
“I don’t know how it could not have gone through,” Newkirk said.
At one point, smoke and flames were visibly coming from the structure, according to Police Chief Matt Murphy.
Great Lakes Energy advised that the building not be entered, according to Newkirk. It was cordoned off until Consumers Energy cut power to the line Wednesday afternoon, but the pole was still on the building.
Damage in Ludington was concentrated in the south and east, according to City Manager Mitch Foster. Trees fell across roadways and onto power lines, and at least one landed on a vehicle, he said.
No trees are known to have landed on homes, and Foster said he isn’t aware of any storm-related injuries.
Foster said a “fairly sizable crew” consisting of Department of Public Works and parks crew members was on duty responding to the storm from about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m.
That night, crews cleared a fallen tree from the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Ferry Street. Downed trees that blocked North Rath Avenue as well as Lakeshore Drive north of Tinkham Avenue were cleared Wednesday morning.
A tree toppled over next to the Foster Elementary School sometime during the storm, too, and the area was roped off on Wednesday. By Thursday, the tree was cut back to a stump buckling out of the sidewalk.
Crews also cleared a tree that was leaning toward a house at the corner of Park and Fitch streets, said DPW Superintendent Joe Stickney.
According to Foster, most of South James and South Harrison streets lost power, but outages in other areas were “a bit randomized,” making a total estimate difficult.
“I think everybody in the city (lost power) for … two seconds or two minutes to a few days,” he said.
Ludington police officers and firefighters helped to clear fallen trees and watched downed power lines, Foster said.
Some city crews spent Wednesday checking on underground lift stations, which elevate wastewater so gravity can pull it to the treatment plant.
Power hadn’t yet been restored to a lift station at Crosswinds Estates at noon on Thursday. Workers were “manually pumping it and keeping an eye on it,” Foster said.
Storms that cut power and dump rain can cause “some serious issues with sewer backups” at lift stations, he said.
The Water Treatment Plant briefly lost power during the storm, so a couple of employees stayed there during and after the storm to make sure water was still being cleaned properly, Foster said.
Foster said he’s thankful for residents’ patience as city staff continues to pick up the mess the storm left behind.
“I appreciate the public helping us by piling their limbs up in good locations,” he said. “We will do our best to get the city cleaned up by the weekend.”
Trees and limbs fell all around Summit Township, particularly along the lakeshore and near Bass Lake.
Power was restored to parts of Summit Township overnight from Wednesday into Thursday, said Township Supervisor Wayne Kelly. But he said the township in general was hit hard with downed lines, felled limbs and toppled trees.
Kelly said staff has worked to clear debris from Summit Park off of South Lakeshore Drive. A large tree fell onto the roof of the building used for rentals at the park.
“I’m pretty sure (the township) has to cancel just one reservation for this weekend, unless they want to continue to be there with a hole in the roof,” Kelly said.
The tree was expected to be removed from the building by crane on Thursday or Friday, and the drive from Lakeshore Drive to the shores of Lake Michigan was cleared. Kelly said the township’s insurance carrier has yet to visit the site as of Thursday afternoon.
“I didn’t go into (the building) because I can’t open the door. I assume there is a bit of wall damage,” he said. “(The tree) hit over a header of the doors, and it pushed down on that. I didn’t want to open the doors there.”
At Buttersville Campground, three trees went down, flooding at least one tent and launching awnings, canopies, chairs and tarps into the air.
It was “hell on wheels,” said camper Donna Van Dam, who was packing to leave with her family Wednesday morning.
No one was hurt, and the downed trees didn’t hit anything but the ground.
Winds were recorded at 90.6 miles per hour at 10:17 p.m., with a gust of 105.1 miles per hour, by Mark Wloch, who operates a weather station on South Lakeshore Drive in Summit Township.
As of Thursday evening, many Mason County residents were still without power.