Stratford “Off” the Avenue begins this weekend with shows on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The opening play, called “Got Milk” is an adaptation of the Shakespeare play “The Tempest.” This play is about a feud between dairy farming brothers and a shipwreck on a Lake Michigan island. Be prepared for Green Bay Packers gear and lots of cheese.

