Thousands of people came to downtown Ludington to celebrate the city’s sesquicentennial during Friday’s Love Ludington Street Party.
“I’m honestly shocked,” Chamber Alliance of Mason County director Brandy Miller said. “I came down at 4:30 and the streets were already packed. I think it’s a great signal that people are ready to do this again, gather downtown. I think the whole sesquicentennial has really been a wonderful occasion so far.”
From vendors to nonprofits to live music and bounce houses, Ludington residents and visitors alike turned up to celebrate the city’s 150th birthday.
“All the people here, I think it’s excellent,” long-time Ludington resident Mary Russell said. “It really shows how people can come together and celebrate. What a wonderful event. I also attended the sesquicentennial kickoff that they held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.”
Not only locals enjoyed the street party, but also tourists came to town specifically for the Love Ludington weekend.
“We are a community that needs tourists,” Russell said. “We all need to support each other, and I’m glad they’re here to help us celebrate.”
Because Ludington is a destination for so many people during the summer months, Miller also added that without the support from visitors, Ludington and Mason County wouldn’t be able to offer as much as it does. She also stated that hosting events like the Love Ludington Street Party display that residents and visitors enjoy gathering together and supporting Ludington as a whole.
“I think people have an appetite for these types of community gatherings,” Miller said. “Maybe this is a nice signal to your community and downtown leaders that these types of events bring critical mass downtown, so I think it just adds to their evaluation of what types of events could happen in the future.”
There is no doubt that the event was successful and that it really helped kickoff the summer season and the Love Ludington weekend.
“This event has been a year in the making,” Miller said. “It has been four years since we’ve done Friday Night Live. What’s amazing to me is how everybody jumped back on the horse and we were ready to go. It’s been a well-oiled machine before and we took the best from things we’ve done before, New Year’s Eve, Rhythm and Dunes and Friday Night Live and this is kind of the best culmination of Ludington’s events.”