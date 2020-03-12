AMBER TWP. — High school students with an interest in law enforcement and public safety spent Wednesday helping their peers and members of the community ensure that their chances of having a safe drive during the last few weeks of winter.
From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., students from the career and technical education (CTE) program through the West Shore Educational Service District (ESD) participated in the Strive for a Safer Drive program, offering free vehicle inspections to their fellow students and other community members from the garage at Napa Auto Parts at 3351 W. U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
It was the third year the class has participated in the program, which focuses on a different facet of road safety each year, according to Chrysten Gregory, criminal justice CTE instructor.
“Every year, they participate in the Strive for a Saver Drive campaign … and they select one of the top-five topics that causes injuries and fatalities in teen drivers,” Gregory told the Daily News. “This year, they’re doing a ‘road rally’ and focusing on winter driving and vehicle maintenance, replacing wiper blades, filling windshield washer fluids (and more).”
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.