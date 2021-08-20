The Oceana County Fair will dedicate its restored and renovated grandstand in a grand fashion as Edgar Struble will be playing live during the dedication for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The dedication will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the concert getting underway at 8 at the Oceana County Fairgrounds in Hart.
Paul Erickson, president of the Oceana County Fair Board, was brainstorming with Struble about who could perform for the occasion, and help to show off the newly renovated 110-year-old grandstands.
Struble — a country music legend in his own right, beloved by many — was the music director for Kenny Rogers during the 1970s and he has no shortage of connections to big-name artists in the industry.
During the process, however, Struble sent some of his own music along for Erickson to listen to. Once he listened to Struble’s record, “Piano Country,” Erickson felt like his search for an artist was over.
“Paul called me up and said, ‘How about you?’” Struble said.
“He, gratefully, said he would love to perform at the Wednesday night program on a grand piano,” Erickson said.
Struble told Erikson that if they could provide a piano, he’d play. West Michigan Piano loaned a Steinway Model B for the occasion, and Struble is excited to take a turn at those keys.
“Like any instrument company, Stienway makes varying sizes of pianos; however all their pianos are wonderful,” he said. “This is a Steinway Model B, the second-largest piano they make. It’s a 7-foot piano … used a lot in recording studios all over the world. It’s kind of the industry standard for recording studio pianos. It’s a magnificent instrument.”
Struble’s performance — with soloists Kittie Tuinstra and Sharon Hallack — is part of a dedication to thank those responsible that aided in the improvements to the grandstands at the Oceana County Fair. The fair received a capital improvement grant through the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
The north end of the grandstands stabled horses in its early days, Erickson said, and they have been closed for 70 years.
“The post and beam construction is beautiful, and plans are to expand to the east, creating a space for people to sit, relax and renew friendships made from generations of coming to the fair,” Erickson said. “The stables will be open to the north lawn, and it will be the perfect place to hold large shows and our powwow, which is held every Labor Day weekend.”
This year marks the 150th anniversary of the Oceana County Fair, and having Struble playing will be a good way to usher in the new era for the grandstands, Erickson said.
Struble said he’s “thrilled” to be back for his “first night out” since performing during the Nashville Family Christmas concert at Peterson Auditorium in December 2019.
“I’m honored to be a part of it — to even have been asked,” Struble said. “I’m thrilled to be playing live.”
He said he’s been writing and directing music these last 18 months, but almost all of it has been done without an audience.
”The connection makes all the difference in the world,” Struble said. “There isn’t anything like being in person, live, with people, where you can see their reaction and they can see your reaction and you feed off each other.”
Struble said he’s honored to be part of a “family event” that’s “all about community.” And he’s happy to help the Oceana County Fair celebrate its 150th anniversary and the renovation of its grandstand.
”It’s really a salute to the community for hanging on to that tradition for 150 years — that’s difficult,” he said.
{p class=”p2”}Erickson said it wouldn’t have been possible to have Struble play at the fair without West Shore Community College, the Little Point Sauble Arts for Oceana County Fund of the Community Foundation for Oceana County, West Michigan Piano and local supporters of the fair.
He said the evening will provide an opportunity for folks take in the newly renovated setting at the fairgrounds.