AMBER TWP. — Nobody was injured, but a storage building was damaged in a structure fire near a residence on West Johnson Road near North Dennis Road late Saturday night.
The Pere Marquette and Scottville fire departments responded to a call from central dispatch at shortly after 11 p.m., according to Pere Marquette Township Fire Chief Larry Gaylord.
Gaylord said the blaze is believed to have started in a garage-like structure next to a home. He emphasized, however, that the cause of the fire and where it started remain unconfirmed.
“It appears to have started inside the building, but that’s preliminary at this point,” he said. “We have a Michigan State Police fire investigator coming in (Tuesday) just to help answer some questions.”
According to Gaylord, the fire did not reach the family home located on the property.
Read the full story in Tuesday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.