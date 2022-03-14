A home was destroyed Monday morning in a structure fire at 823 N. Benson Road, according to Assistant Branch Fire Chief Luke McVicker.
McVicker’s department was among the first on the scene, with First Lieutenant Shane Sniegowski arriving around 8:45 a.m. and handling the scene.
“We had a total loss with the structure fire,” McVicker said. “It was fully engulfed when it was called into central dispatch.”
McVicker said the home is believed to have been vacant at the time due to piping issues. However there was one man present — believed to have been dropped off by the homeowner do do some work — who was treated for smoke inhalation at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital after being transported by Life EMS.
McVicker said the man was seen attempting to get away from the fire by a passerby who stopped to help, and alerted dispatchers to the blaze.
The cause of the fire is unknown, according to McVicker.
“Currently we’re still investigating. We don’t have any kind of cause. We’re waiting for the state fire marshal,” he said. “That’s the common thing when we have a structure fire with this many unknown variables, we call in the fire marshal.”
McVicker said the fire was knocked down within about an hour-and-a-half.
“By about 10 a.m. we had everything completely contained, and we were just hitting hotspots,” he said.
McVicker said attempts are being made to contact the homeowner, who is believed to be out of the area.
Branch was assisted by the Custer, Fountain and Scottville fire departments, as well as the Fountain Fire Auxiliary, Life EMS and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials cleared the scene at roughly 1 p.m., and McVicker said the cause of the fire will be written as “undetermined.” The fire marshal was expected to have a report later after the conclusion of their investigation.