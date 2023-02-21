BRANCH TWP. — It took five area fire departments more than two hours to beat back a structure fire that destroyed a home Tuesday on the 6600 block of U.S. 10 in Branch Township.
Firefighters from the Branch Township, Riverton Township, Custer, Scottville and Fountain fire departments each responded to the blaze, which started around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 6654 U.S. 10.
The fire took out the home itself, along with two cars parked in the driveway, Branch Fire Chief Adam Abbott and Assistant Chief Luke McVicker stated at the scene.
Abbot said there was no clear indication of what caused the fire, but both he and McVicker stated that the initial page reported plumes of smoke visible from miles away.
“It was fully engulfed, heavy smoke, you could see it from Scottville,” said McVicker, who was among the first at the scene. “Both vehicles were on fire.”
Firefighters were still working on containing the blaze until around 2:50 p.m., when U.S. 10 opened back up to traffic after being blocked by Michigan State Police and Mason County Sheriff’s Office vehicles for hours.
Abbott said there were no serious injuries, but the owner did sustain some burns.
“The homeowner was either at home or close by,” Abbott said. “He received minor burns. He was treated.”
In addition to the fire departments and law enforcement agencies, Life EMS and the Fountain Fire Auxiliary also responded to the blaze.