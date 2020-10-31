SCOTTVILLE — Another student at Mason County Central Schools has tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced Saturday evening.
According to Superintendent Jeff Mount, the positive test was for a seventh-grade student at the middle school.
In response to the exposure, all seventh-grade students will be learning remotely from Monday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 6.
Students are expected to return to face-to-face instruction by Monday, Nov. 9.
Mount stated in a message to the Daily News that the decision to send only the seventh-grade students home rather than the whole middle school was made to limit the number of kids whose learning formats would need to change for the week.
“(The) only grade impacted was seventh grade,” Mount stated. “(Those who are sent home) should be limited to seventh grade so we can make a granular move to limit the move to remote learning to just that grade level.”
Parents were alerted to the case via MCC’s mobile app. In the alert, it stated that the health department would reach out to parents of students who are determined to have been close contacts.
This marks MCC’s third COVID-19 case since the start of the school year. According to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard, there was a positive case at the Upper Elementary announced on Oct. 21. Prior to that, there was a positive case on Sept. 21, also at the middle school.