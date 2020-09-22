SCOTTVILLE — A student at Mason County Central Schools has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
Mount told school board trustees Monday in a Google video-conference meeting that a single positive case was identified at the middle school building during the first several days of the new school year.
“We had our first COVID case,” he said.
Mount stated that the case was spotted following a temperature check, which is one of the methods the school is using to monitor health among students.
“Temperature, cough and shortness of breath are the main three symptoms, and then you have to have two of the others,” Mount said. “In this case, what we did was a temperature check (for) what was maybe a symptom… and it was over 100.4 degrees.
“That began our process of contacting parents, people in the household, kids close by… It was very minimal contact at that point.”
The student is out of school for a minimum of 14 days, and needs to test negative on top of the 14-day home quarantine in order to return to school, according to Mount.
He emphasized that it’s crucial to have kids remain at home if they are showing any symptoms or feeling sick in any way.
“We’re not going to see kids and families grinding through it,” Mount said. “You know, ‘Suck it up, here’s a box of Kleenex.’ There’s no more of that. If someone’s sick, they should stay home.”
He said the help of District Health Department No. 10 was crucial in helping the school district act quickly to address the issue, contact the student’s parents and respond accordingly.
“It went well as far as communication and response to that, with all the resources from the health department,” he said. “We’re well-prepared to deal with it.”
Specific information about the case was not revealed, but a letter was sent home to parents last Monday, Mount said. The letter was sent via the district’s app to those who follow the middle school only, and it was synced with the school’s website. A robocall was also made to the parents of middle school students the same morning.