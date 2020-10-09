A West Shore Educational Service District Career & Technical Education (CTE) student recently tested positive for COVID-19 and at least one other student has been told to quarantine, according to school officials.
On Thursday, Principal Dale Horowski sent a letter out to parents alerting them to the positive test and stating that the ESD is working with District Health Department No. 10 to investigate the situation further.
West Shore ESD Superintendent Jason Jeffrey told the Daily News it was a morning student, as opposed to an afternoon student, who tested positive.
In a phone call to the Daily News, Horowski said the student who received the initial positive test has been cleared by the health department and is back in school.
“We had one of our sending schools have a student that tested positive, so they contacted us and we have to go through the procedures to screen for close contacts,” Horowski said. “We’ve gone through that process. And we have a duty to inform, so I sent a letter out (to parents).”
He said the ESD was notified of the first student’s positive test shortly after that student returned to school.
Horowski and Jeffrey did not provide information about the age, school or area of study of either the student that tested positive or the student who was sent home to quarantine.
Jeffrey said he is unsure what triggered the test initially, but he said whatever the triggering event was, it didn’t occur in the classroom, which is at West Shore Community College campus.
“We don’t know the date of the positive test… There was nothing on our end that triggered the test,” Jeffrey said.
Jeffrey said it’s a positive that the incident did not require a broader quarantine.
“We’re very fortunate in this situation in that is has not led to large-scale quarantine,” he said. “There’s one student that’s on quarantine and that’s it. They happened to be in one of our smaller classes.”
Jeffrey added he’s grateful to WSCC, and to students and staff members at the ESD.
“We’re so fortunate that our CTE programs are housed on the WSCC campus. They’ve really stepped up cleaning and sanitation and I really want to give them credit,” Jeffrey said. “Our students have been fantastic. They’re following protocols, they’ve been understanding.”
The exact date of the positive test is not known at this time.
The West Shore ESD serves Baldwin Community Schools, Gateway to Success Academy, Hart Public Schools, Ludington Area Schools, Pentwater Public Schools, Mason County Central Schools, Mason County Eastern Schools, Shelby Public Schools and Walkerville Public Schools.
Jeffrey stressed that the ESD is following all public safety guidelines regarding sanitation, mask use and distancing.
He said students and staff members are being urged to stay home if they don’t feel well.