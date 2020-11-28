SCOTTVILLE — Antonio Guertin, currently a student at Gateway to Success Academy, started a graphic design business with his girlfriend, Sarah Cook, called Orbit Graphix.
The 16-year-old Guertin said he got involved with graphic design when he lived in Rhode Island, helping a company while learning the craft.
After moving to Manistee, his passion for the profession continued to grow and eventually he started Orbit Graphix.
Guertin said one of his most recent jobs included the new sign for West Shore Market which relocated to 850 W. U.S. 10.
He said that he contacted the owners of West Shore Market about new signage and enjoyed working through the process from the concept to the finished product.
Guertin plans to attend West Shore Educational Service District Career and Career and Technical Education (CTE) program next year to get more training in the field of graphics.
“I want to advance my skills,” he said. “And to see what new techniques are out there that can teach me.”
Gateway to Success Superintendent Jamie Bandstra is impressed with Guerton’s drive.
“Antonio is a very driven student. He is a caring and supportive member of the Wolfpack, and has definitely taken a couple of his projects above and beyond what was expected,” Bandstra said. “It’s cool to see him interested in developing his own business and is sharpening the skills necessary to do so.”
He also helps out with projects at G2S like the fundraiser for Connexion Point, a substance abuse recovery and treatment center located in Ludington. That project included students, create a poster for the project, come up with a description of what they would do and how they would raise the money.
Guertin said that he learned from his teacher, Jim Dennis, on how fundraising works and is planning on during a fundraiser for veterans both in Manistee, where he lives, and Ludington.