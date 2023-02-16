MOUNT PLEASANT — Ludington High School’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter traveled to Central Michigan University campus to compete in the 2023 Regional Leadership Conference on Jan. 6.
The leadership conference challenged members to use business skills and information and the skills would be ranked by judges. Members competed in specific fields dependent upon their interests. The categories included finance, business administration, management information systems, digital communication and design, health administration, management, marketing and communication.
BPA members are involved in more than competitions; they conduct fundraisers and acts of service as well. They work with Friends of the State Park and organize earth week activities that benefit the community and help students gain valuable world-class skills and real life experiences.
“BPA has been a positive way to build business skills to prepare ourselves for a world-class workforce,” BPA member Alisha Vaquera stated. “It is a good challenge beyond school academics.”
Some of the members have been involved longer than others, but they all enjoy helping each other with different aspects of the club.
“It’s a unique club and there is nothing like it,” stated BPA member Julia Haveman.
Even after all the time and energy that members put into their competitive events, fundraisers and community volunteering, they’re a Ludington team and a new family making new friends through the extra curricular organization.