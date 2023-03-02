VICTORY TWP. — Local high-schoolers are hoping to get drivers to stop and think about the consequences of impaired driving before taking to the road.
During an open house event Thursday at West Shore Community College, students in Chrysten Gregory’s criminal justice class, offered through the West Shore Educational Service District’s Career & Technical Education program, showcased the work they’ve done for this year’s Strive for a Safer Drive campaign. The campaign’s focus is on impaired and distracted driving.
The event featured an impaired driving simulator, a field sobriety test, a raffle, a scavenger hunt and prizes, all geared toward educating drivers about how hazardous various substances and distractions can be to motorists.
Each year, the Strive for a Safer Drive campaign tasks participating schools with spreading information about road safety issues relevant to young drivers. Classes undertake campaigns with the help of a grant from Ford Driving Skills, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning and the Transportation Improvement Association with the goal of improving safety and raising awareness about important road safety issues.
Impaired driving was selected as this year’s topic by Gregory’s students because they believe it’s an issue that just about everyone can relate to in some way.
“It seems like every year we have students who are in accidents, or they have friends or family members who are in accidents, and it affects the whole community in a negative way,” Gregory said. “And we just don’t think about that.”
It’s not just young drivers, though — impaired driving is an issue “across the board,” among all ages and demographics, according to Gregory.
She said motorists take unnecessary risks, telling themselves, “It’s not going to happen to me, I’m a good driver.”
“They’re not thinking about the far-reaching impact, because usually that person who’s either driving impaired or driving distracted, they’re not the ones who get seriously injured,” Gregory said. “It’s someone else. And it impacts that whole family and that community.
“They end up in an accident, and someone gets seriously injured or dies, and the consequences of that are catastrophic.”
Gregory said the 26 students participating in this year’s campaign want to do their part to prevent future injuries and deaths due to driving while impaired or distracted.
Sydney Goodrich, a junior at Hart High School and a first-year student in Gregory’s class, said she got involved because she wants to be part of the solution to such a widespread problem.
“I see how it affects the community, and (the campaign) is a really good way to show how it affects students, and what they can do to prevent impaired driving and driving drunk,” Goodrich said.
She said one of the most powerful features of Thursday’s open house was the impaired driving simulator, which illustrates how different substances and distractions can hinder one’s ability to safely navigate the road.
The simulator “gives really good insight” into how dramatically one’s driving ability can be altered by such factors, she said.
Goodrich said she hopes the work she and her fellow students have done will help to curb future instances of impaired driving.
“We do have a lot of that in our community,” she said. “This is a great way to show how that affects the students, and how we can prevent that from happening.”
Tpr. Todd Goodrich of the Michigan State Police oversaw the simulator, while Tpr. Jennifer Alway guided students though field sobriety tests using goggles that replicated the effects of various drugs, from LSD and ecstasy to marijuana.
In addition to Thursday’s event, Gregory’s students have put together presentations to give to students in the area. They also erected a billboard, designed by Ludington High School student Taylor Bolton, which urges motorists to drive responsibly.
A summary of the various facets of the campaign by Gregory’s class will be submitted to the Office of Highway Safety Planning and Ford Driving Skills for Life. The campaigns will be reviewed and the top five from throughout the state will be selected sometime in May.
The winners will receive cash prizes, and Gregory’s class has been a top-five finisher each year that it’s participated.
But Gregory said it’s not about the accolades.
“I always tell my students, yes, it’s nice to win, and we like to win, but it’s not about the win. It really is about getting the message across, and having an impact on students and an impact on the community. That’s really the goal,” she said.
She said Strive for a Safer Drive is a great program because it lets students approach their peers about road safety issues, which increases the likelihood that the message will be heard.
“It’s so much better when students can impact other students,” Gregory said. “As an adult, as a parent, you can talk to them all day long, but when another student is saying, hey, this isn’t cool … that has a greater impact than anything (adults) can do or say.”