Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Morning rain followed by a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.