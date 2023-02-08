Local high-schoolers are again participating in the Strive for a Safer Drive campaign, and the focus this year is on educating the public about the dangers of impaired driving.
Each year, the Strive for a Safer Drive campaign challenges participating high school students to spread information to their peers and to the community at large about important traffic issues.
Students in Chrysten Gregory’s criminal justice class through the West Shore Educational Service District’s Career & Technical Education program have taken part in the campaign for years, participating with the help of a grant from Ford Driving Skills, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning and the Transportation Improvement Association. The goal is to improve safety and raise awareness about driving matters, especially among new and inexperienced drivers.
Gregory’s students are turning their attention to driving under the influence this year. They’re gearing up for a community education event to showcase their work, and also participating in a competitive advertising campaign, which comes later in the year.
Bella Hiddema, a senior at Ludington High School and a student in Gregory’s class, said the class chose impaired driving as a topic because it’s become an increasingly important issue in Mason County.
“We picked impaired driving because of the amount of accidents that have happened just within the year in our community,” Hiddema said, adding that the topic is close to home for many.
Hiddema said a close friend of hers was involved in a serious car crash last fall, and while her friend is OK, the same can’t be said for many who find themselves involved in crashes where impaired driving played a part.
“We really wanted to spread more awareness,” Hiddema said. “It’s such a big thing that no one thinks can ever happen to them, and then it does, and it’s so tragic.
“It doesn’t just hurt the person who’s impaired and who’s driving, but it affects everyone around them.”
Gregory’s students have been working on putting together their “main event” for this year’s program, which will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Shore Community College.
Gregory said the event’s activities will be focused on educating attendees about the hazards of driving while under the influence of substances, with games, information and activities, including an impaired-driving simulator, field sobriety tests, “drunk goggles” and more.
“We’ll have a bunch of fun, engaging activities to promote student engagement, and we’ll have an information booth sharing the dangers of impaired driving,” Hiddema said.
The event will also be held in conjunction with a blood drive conducted by Versiti Blood Center. The drive will be held in WSCC’s Administrative & Conference Building from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., also on Feb. 23.
Hiddema said the blood drive is factored into this year’s event because hospitals continue to be low on blood supplies, which can be lifesaving for car-crash victims.
“One car accident victim can require up to 100 units of blood,” she said.
“One person donating one unit of blood can actually save three people,” Gregory added. “It’s critically important.”
Gregory said Versiti is the sole blood supplier to area hospitals, so “all of the blood will be used locally.”
As part of the campaign, Ludington High School student Tyler Bolton designed a billboard, which can be seen on U.S. 10 just east of Meijer. The billboard depicts Michigan State Police Tpr. Todd Goodrich, the community service trooper for the area, with the campaign’s mascot, “Impaired Bear.”
It states, “Driving impaired is hard to bear!”
Gregory said the Strive for a Safer Drive program “gives students such an opportunity to learn, and it also provides them the opportunity to do something positive for other students and the community.”
She added that it “really builds a sense of leadership.”
On the subject of the advertising-campaign competition, in which her class has always performed well, Gregory said students enjoy the competition, but “it’s not about winning.”
Rather, it’s about trying to get drivers to “stop and think before they injure themselves or someone else.”
Hiddema, who plans to pursue a career as an 911 dispatcher, said she hopes to reach drivers who may not know how dangerous it can be to operate a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, marijuana and even some prescription medications taken as prescribed, such as opioids. They can all affect one’s reaction time and impair one’s ability to drive safely.
If someone feels the need to use substances, Hiddema said they should “stay home.”
“Don’t operate a vehicle,” she said. “There’s no point putting your life at risk and others’ lives at risk.”
Gregory’s students will be at the annual Family AfFair event slated for March 18 at Mason County Central High School. The students will also be holding informational sessions for driver education students.