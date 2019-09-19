Twenty students from the Ludington Area School District traveled to Philadelphia and Washington D.C. on Wednesday. The students, from the Horizon and Trailblazers classrooms, made the trip without ever leaving their classes, by way of Virtual Reality.
Students placed VR headsets on and were whisked away to places like Independence Hall in Philadelphia and the White House during their study of Constitution Day.
“Constitution Day (Sept. 17) is something we study every year,” said Niki Boerema, instructor of the Trailblazers classroom, which is located in the Ludington High School.
“We are always trying to think of new ways to get the material to our students. I was really excited to be able to offer VR,” she said. “It is so much more real for the students, rather than just reading about it in a book or looking at pictures. It is not the same as them actually feeling like they are there.”
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.