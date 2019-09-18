Local lawyers from the Mason-Lake Bar Association volunteered in classrooms Tuesday as guest speakers for Constitution Day at Ludington High School.
The lawyers taught students in history and civics classes about the U.S. Constitution, with an emphasis on the First and Fourth amendments of the Bill of Rights, which include freedom of speech and protection against unreasonable search and seizure, among other protected freedoms.
Guest speakers included 79th District Court Attorney Magistrate Glenn Jackson, Mason County Probate Court Judge Jeff Nellis, Mason County Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink, as well as attorneys Nick Krieger, Tracy Thompson, Jason Gerber and Melissa Stowe-Lloyd, who coordinated the Constitution Day activities with the school.
Sept. 17 commemorates the day the Constitution was signed in 1787 by 39 of the 55 delegates to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia. Many of those who refused to sign objected to the initial lack of a bill of rights, and then James Madison introduced what are now the first 10 amendments in 1789. The Constitution was ratified by all 13 original states by 1790.
