Members of Ludington Elementary School teachers Meranda Stuart and Sarah Curtis’ second grade classes visit the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum Wednesday. Students traveled to seven different stations where volunteers educated them about the different aspects of area maritime history. Among the exhibits students saw were the original lights from the Ludington North Pier Lighthouse and Big Point Sable Lighthouse, SS Badger simulator and pieces of the original china that was used in the dining rooms on the carferries. The museum is located in the former U.S. Coast Guard Station on the channel connecting Pere Marquette Lake to Lake Michigan.

Tags