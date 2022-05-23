VICTORY TWP. — Twenty-five sixth-graders from O.J. DeJonge Middle School learned about fishing firsthand Tuesday at West Shore Community College.
Alison Schwartz’s outdoor recreation class — with help from Adam Knudsen and representatives from several local charter boat captains and bait, tackle and lure companies — spent the morning learning the basics and practicing line-casting before heading to the newly stocked fishing pond south of the Recreation Center building on the college’s campus.
Schwartz said the goal of the class is to “expose our kids to things that maybe they haven’t done before.”
“We really want them to get off the screen, get outside, be active and learn some outdoor activities that they can do in our area,” she said. “We find that so many children end up leaving the area because there’s ‘nothing to do in Mason County,’ and we just all know that’s just not the case. But if they don’t have a family that’s interested in these outdoor recreations, then they haven’t been exposed to it.”
The initial idea was to have Knudsen — who has a charter boat, as well as a YouTube channel, Reel 2 Reel Outdoors devoted to fishing and other outdoor activities — come into the classroom and talk about how to turn angling into a career.
Knudsen decided they could take the concept a few steps further.
“I said, ‘Well, what if we just get together and take the kids fishing,’” he said.
He reached out to Dreamweaver Lures, Rapala Lures, Captain Chuck’s, Yeck Lures, Freestyle Charters, Fireplug Charters and his friend Brady Stasa, a fishing guide and president of Anadromous Addict LLC. The organizations donated rods, reels, bait, tackle and caps for the kids to vie for if they landed a practice cast in a bean-bag hole.
After some trial runs, the kids made their way to the pond and got down to business.
The students were more than ready to get their lines in the water, according to Knudsen.
“We’ve been talking about trying to get some kids fishing events going,” he said. “We’re excited to get it started and see how it goes, they’re excited about trying to catch something.”
It went well for Waylon Britton, who snagged a hefty bass in no time at all.
Kids cheered him on as he pulled the fish out of the water, asking Knudsen how much he thought it would weigh.
“If you don’t measure it and weigh it, it’s whatever your story is,” Knudsen said. “You decide.”
Britton, who already had some experience fishing, said he could tell the catch was “definitely a new record” for him.
“I was surprised it was that easy to reel in,” he said.
Before the field trip was done, several students had caught and released bluegills and bass in the pond.
“It’s just a really wonderful opportunity to collaborate, bring the community into the schools and partner and work together,” Schwartz said of the outing.
She added that the class has done archery at Ludington State Park, kayaking, snowshoeing and more.
“We’re trying to get them to try a lot of things, but we’re limited on resources, so we rely on the wonderful donations of time and resources to show these kids this kind of stuff.”