An on-going study in Lakes Huron and Michigan is finding species-specific differences in what fish eat in the two lakes.
“We know the diet of predators vary by time of year and where caught,” Brian Roth, reported during a steelhead seminar put on by Michigan Sea Grant. He will report again during the April 22, 7-9 p.m., Southern Lake Michigan Fishery Workshop hosted on Zoom by Michigan Sea Grant.
The Michigan State University Department of Fisheries and Wildlife associate professor data comes from the collaborative study he leads based on analysis of stomachs collected from game fish and stable isotope studies.
COVID-19 prevention protocols delayed collection of stomachs fisheries agencies collected and others donated by anglers and frozen in freezers around the state awaiting transfer to the labs. The pandemic also delayed laboratory analysis of stomachs collected during 2019.
Roth said researchers have diet data for 12,184 stomachs from 2012-2019.
Almost all those diets represent fish caught from April through September and thus represent what they were eating then.
“We’re still struggling to get those diets from fall and winter,” he said.
Findings so far indicate game species in Lake Huron have a fairly diverse diet. Chinook like alewives and smelt. Walleye like the invasive round gobies as well as perch and smelt. Steelhead like bugs with rainbow smelt and a few gobies filling out their diet.
“Lake Michigan is a much simpler picture. Everybody loves alewives,” Roth said.
Alewives consistently make up 98 percent of Lake Michigan chinook diet.
By comparison, in 2017, Lake Huron chinook stomachs analyzed showed alewives made up less than 50 percent of the diet of remaining chinooks. In the next two years alewives’ portion of Lake Huron chinook diet increased to just above 50 percent in 2018 and slightly more than 75 percent in 2019.
Roth noted alewife are being seen in greater numbers in northern Lake Huron which is again supporting chinook. He noted chinook can travel great distances quickly and the two lakes are joined by the Straits of Mackinac adding a complicating factor.
Likewise, Lake Michigan coho rely almost exclusively on alewives. Their diet situation in Lake Huron, where few cohos are found, is almost the opposite, he said.
Lake trout diet show commonalities. Lake trout are the primary predator of gobies in both lakes, Roth said.
Gobies and smelt almost entirely made up the diet of Lake Huron lake trout. Gobies’ portion of Lake Huron lake trout diet fluctuated from 75 percent in 2017 to about 40 percent in 2018 and comprised a bit more than 50 percent of their diet in 2019.
Lake Michigan lake trout also feed extensively on alewives. However, from 2017 to 2019 Lake Michigan laker diets increased reliance on round gobies from about 25 percent to about 40 percent.
Steelhead showed a stark difference between the two lakes.
Lake Michigan steelhead diet included a lot of alewife, and if not alewife invertebrates. Lake Huron steelhead diet showed the exact opposite — a reliance on invertebrates and insects supplemented by alewife.
Time of year also shows differences.
In Lake Michigan, early in spring bugs are a bigger portion of steelhead diet. As summer progresses more alewife were found in steelhead stomachs. Roth noted researchers don’t get a lot of stomachs from springtime steelhead, though.
Some seasonal trends show in Lake Huron, too, though numbers of stomachs sampled are few. Some are packed with gobies then bugs, then smelt, Roth said.
The workshop included river guides and discussion about the river fishery. Dan O’Keefe, Sea Grant educator for southwest Michigan who organized and facilitated the workshop, noted of the diet study results, “it illustrates how much steelhead rely on the lake.”
Roth said researchers continuing collecting the remainder of stomachs stored in freezers from 2020 for analysis. He renewed a request made a year ago for more anglers to donate stomachs to the study and especially of fish harvested during winter.
“We’d like to get up to 1,000, but we’re hardly getting 100,” he said.
“We seek angler participation in our study because it’s literally impossible for us to cover all of our study area every month, and to collect enough of some species even when we are able to get to collect stomachs,” Roth later told Michigan Outdoor News. “We know people are fishing all over the Great Lakes almost all the time, either in open water or through the ice. However, there are few locations that are collection points for us during the offseason.
“We might be able to get to, say, Saginaw Bay in January, but where are anglers going after they catch their fish? They’re going to go home, defrost the fish and then clean them. We can’t go home with every angler.
“Further, we are unable to collect enough of some species (particularly brown trout, coho and steelhead) in certain locations and/or in certain seasons. We would hope that anglers that do capture these fishes would donate their stomachs. I am happy to provide supplies to any angler that is interested.
Roth asks that each stomach be bagged individually, and include:
• date of catch;
• location where the fish was caught. Nearest port town is sufficient;
• species; and
• length of fish.
“That’s it. It takes a few minutes, but it’s worth it,” Roth said.
“We can provide locations for dropping stomachs off too so that any angler doesn’t have to keep them in their freezer too long. If the angler provides their name and contact, we can even tell them what was in the stomachs.”
More information on how to donate stomachs can be found at https://www.michiganseagrant.org/. Scroll through the topics to fisheries-and-aquaculture and look under the angler-citizen-science.
Currently, the study is slated to end Dec. 31.