After nearly an hour of discussion two tie-breaking votes by Mayor Steve Miller, Ludington city councilors voted to send a rework of the city’s park rules back to the committee that drafted it.
The updated parks ordinance proposed a ban on alcohol and tobacco at Waterfront Park. The councilors decided to instead apply the ban to all city playground areas. Alcohol is already banned at Oriole Field and other athletic areas.
The ordinance was returned to the cemetery, parks and recreation committee so that a definition for “playground” could be added. Adding the definition will help with enforceability and allow more time for public input, said Councilor Kathy Winczewski.
After being reviewed at the committee’s next meeting, it will be presented for another first reading at the next city council meeting on Sept. 13.
Winczewski favored bans on alcohol and tobacco at Waterfront Park, citing its status as Ludington’s “premier family-friendly park.” She also said the ban is about “promoting health for children, or even forcing adults to look at … a healthy lifestyle.”
Councilor Wally Cain said it didn’t make sense to ban tobacco in one public park but not another, adding that if the cigarette butts are a nuisance, then a littering ordinance should be enforced.
The tobacco ban has also been discussed in the context of a group, presumed by some officials to be homeless, that routinely gathers under the park’s pavilion and leaves large amounts of cigarette butts.
Police Chief Tim Kozal said the city has received complaints from females uncomfortable with the group being near the bathrooms. Officials have in the past said that families have complained as well.
Councilor Jack Bulger said it “seems pretty excessive” to ban tobacco everywhere in the park to keep it from being used near the playground and restrooms.
Disagreeing with both the alcohol and tobacco bans, Councilor John Terzano said he saw a double standard being applied.
“If I had a group of (veterans) out there with my six-packs or my Yeti cups, who would complain?” Terzano said. “We have a group of individuals … who are spending their days in the park enjoying themselves, and some people don’t want to see them. To me, that’s a class issue, plain and simple.”
The councilors voted unanimously to limit the tobacco ban to city playgrounds and remove the Waterfront Park alcohol ban from the ordinance.
However, the vote to ban alcohol from city playgrounds resulted in a tie, with councilors Ted May, Les Johnson and Kathy Winczewski in favor and John Terzano, Wally Cain and John Bulger opposed.
Terzano said he saw the rule as unenforceable, given that alcohol can be concealed in other containers. May countered that the “object of the law” is to keep unruly behavior at a minimum. Cain responded that the unruly behavior, not alcohol consumption, should be enforced.
Miller cast a tie-breaking vote to approve the proposed ban.
“I can’t justify any kind of explanation I would give any parent, tourist or family member of why we would allow consumption of alcohol in a playground,” Miller said.
The council also decided not to change a rule limiting noise from musical instruments and recorded sounds at beaches and parks to what is audible from 10 feet away. The new ordinance proposed extending the distance to 50 feet.
Other significant rule changes include:
- The playground at Waterfront Park opens at 6 a.m. instead of 8 a.m., as other parks do.
- Ludington police can issue permits for overnight parking at parks.
- Alcohol may be sold in city parks with a permit by any organization with a liquor license. Previously only nonprofits could.
- Alcohol may be consumed from containers larger than 2 liters at Legacy Plaza and the west end of Ludington Avenue with a special event permit.
Floating dock
The council voted to acquire a floating dock from Meeco Sullivan to replace the F dock at the Ludington Municipal Marina.
Construction and delivery of the dock is set to cost $268,449. Unloading and installing the dock will be completed under an additional contract.
Meeco Sullivan supplied a replacement for the marina’s C dock last year.
Master plan
Councilors voted to distribute a draft of the next iteration of Ludington’s master plan to neighboring municipalities and other authorities.
These entities have a 42-day period to review the master plan. After that, the plan will be posted online for public comment Oct. 13, and a public hearing will be held on the plan during a Nov. 3 meeting of Ludington’s planning commission.
The plan will be sent Sept. 1 to the Mason County Planning Commission, Pere Marquette Charter Township, Hamlin Township, Amber Township and a state agency, said City Manager Mitch Foster.