Craft beverage enthusiasts came from far and wide, lining up at Ludington’s Rotary Park to be part of the annual Suds on the Shore Craft Beer & Wine Festival on Saturday morning.
They came by the thousands, flooding into the park to enjoy the offerings of craft beer, wine, mead and cider establishments from throughout the state.
The festival, now in its 11th year, is a fundraiser for United Way of Mason County. Early estimates indicate that Suds on the Shore might have set an attendance record on Saturday, topping its previous high of approximately 2,900 people last year.
“I think our crowd was close to about 3,000 people, which would have been slightly up from last year,” United Way of Mason County Executive Director Lynne Russell told the Daily News.
Organizers will know for sure if the attendance record was surpassed after Russell and other members of the Suds on the Shore Committee total up ticket sales and dollars raised. Totals are expected to be calculated early in the week.
Suds on the Shore 2019 wasn’t just a success in terms of attendance, Russel said — it was a good time overall, and organizers received positive comments about the festival from vendors and patrons alike.
“I thought we just had a great crowd,” Russell said. “It was a great festival, weather was beautiful, we had a lot of great feedback from the vendors who said this was their favorite festival.”
