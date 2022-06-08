Teachers, administrators and other people who made being a special needs student better this year were honored for their efforts at the Make a Difference Awards Wednesday night at West Shore Community College.
The award ceremony is hosted by the West Shore Educational Service District’s Special Education Parent Advisory Committee, a volunteer group of parents of students with disabilities.
Awards were given to “outstanding people, agencies and businesses” in the area that made “a significant, positive impact and are contributing to the education and success” of special needs students, said Shannon Miller, committee chairperson.
“Our vision is success for all students and that means every learner, every pathway, every future,” ESD Superintendent Jason Jeffrey said in his remarks. “It’s not possible for us, especially with our neediest learners, to even approach that vision without partners and without teamwork.”
Nominees were submitted by staff, students and parents throughout the ESD, and all 31 nominees received awards.
The awards
The award categories were Agency or Business, Administrator, Peer Support, Ancillary, Parent or Community Member, General Education Teacher, Special Education Teacher and Support Staff.
One Agencies or Businesses award was given to Spectrum Health for its efforts to hold a vaccination clinic for ESD students in spring of last year.
Another was given to Tiffany Schafer, a rehabilitation counselor with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Bruce Mangum, former principal of Baldwin Elementary Community Schools, earned the Administrator award.
One Peer Support award went to Tim Fournier of Baldwin Community Schools, for his work as a behavioral support specialist. Another went to Madison Botts, a student at O.J. DeJonge Middle School, for being “a very inclusive and supportive friend,” according to her nomination.
West Shore ESD social worker Stacey Cerka earned the Ancillary award, noted in her nomination as “a major source of support to all staff working in the Pentwater preschool program.”
The Parent or Community Member award went to Vic Burwell for his advocacy for the recent special education millage renewal.
The following teachers were awarded in General Education:
- Ted Heinrich, Ludington Area School District;
- Courtney Large, LASD;
- John Lipa, LASD;
- Claire Dickson, Mason County Eastern Schools;
- Hannah O’Conner, MCE Schools;
- Lillian Coe, MCE Schools;
- Alethea Meeker, MCE Schools;
- Amanda Kistler, MCE Schools;
- Abigail Nylund, MCE Schools; and
- Mary Patterson, Shelby Public Schools.
The following teachers were awarded in Special Education:
- Karen Knapp, Baldwin Community Schools;
- Sonya Lund, Baldwin Community Schools;
- Carol Webster, MCE Schools;
- Shelley Carter, Pentwater Public Schools; and
- Shellie Dorman, Shelby Public Schools.
The following staff members were awarded in Support Staff:
- Ali Bach, LASD;
- Maggie Bates, LASD;
- Jeanne Hurd, MCE Schools;
- Pam Schnarre, Mason County Central Schools;
- Lisa Davis, Pentwater Public Schools;
- Carlos Santana, Shelby Public Schools;
- Jeff Russell, West Shore ESD;
- Shirley Hunter, West Shore ESD;
- Beth Kolaski, West Shore ESD; and
- Julie Lenzo, West Shore ESD.