With the 14th annual Suds on the Shore Festival and Fundraiser just days away, organizers at United Way of Mason County are encouraging people to get their tickets for Saturday’s event.
The craft beer, wine, mead, cider and music event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at Ludington’s Rotary Park.
United Way Executive Director Lynn Russel said there have been a little more than 1,000 tickets sold to date.
“Weather wise it will be a beautiful day,” she said “Tickets will be available at the gate the day of the event until we sell out or people can still get them online at www.eventbrite.com.”
Russell is said the goal is to sell 2,000 tickets for the annual event.
The goal of the festival is to raise money to “fund missions and programs here in Mason County,” including initiatives that promote financial stability, education,living healthy lifestyles and children and youth development.”.
Last year’s event raised a little more than $124,000 and this year the goal is to raise $128,000, according to Russell.
Suds on the Shore will feature 41 vendors this year, “about the same number we had last year,” Russell said, with some new additions and plenty of familiar favorites.
“There will be nine new vendors with some who have not attended in many years — Love Wines, Jamesport Brewing Company, Ludington Bay Brewing Company, Starving Artist Brewery — and we’re happy to have them back, as well as our neighbors to the north and south, Big Hart Brewing Company and North Channel Brewing Company,” Russel said. “They are a combination of breweries, cidaries, small batch distilleries and wineries.”
The festival will include live music from Mobile Dueling Pianos and Detroit Soul Revue during the event.
For people that have never attended Suds on the Shore, it’s a good way to have a great time in a festival-like environment and taste different products, but also enjoy a day of hanging out and listening to the bands, according to Russell.
She added that there’s “great food, too,” including vendors Lakeside Wiener Wagon, the Cluck Bucket, Brunch Babes and Hitchhiker Coffee.
Russell is very thankful for all of the sponsors for this year’s event.
“This year we had the largest number of sponsors that we have ever had,” She said.
We appreciate their support and the support of the community members who participate in the festivities.”
TICKETS
Tickets for Suds on the Shore can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com. It’s $50 per ticket, which includes entry, nine drink tokens and one souvenir glass.
Designated driver tickets are $10 which include entry and a coupon to use at HitchHiker Coffee. Those can be purchased at the gate.
For more information, visit www.sudsontheshore.com, the Suds on the Shore Facebook page or www.eventbrite.com/e/suds-on-the-shore-2023-tickets-600411385617