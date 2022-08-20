The annual Suds on the Shore festival and fundraiser had a little bit of everything weather wise on Saturday.
It started off with a light rain shower, clearing up and turning humid and sunny in the early afternoon followed by a light drizzle to close out the event.
The festival, in its 13th year and skipping 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, raises money for the United Way of Mason County. The organization, in turn, allocates funds out into the community for local programs and initiatives that focus on helping individuals and families to become financially stable, improving healthy lifestyles and helping youth to reach their potential, according to Lynn Russell, United Way of Mason County executive director.
Since the festival started in 2009 the United Way has allocated more than $400,000 back to the community, according to Russell.
“What I think is great about the festival is that it benefits people in those three priority areas,” she said, “but also people in the whole community, people come into the area and shop and go to dinner. I really feel like this festival is a win-win for our entire community.”
Every dollar, after expenses, stays in the community, according to Russell.
“Our goal this year is to gross $125,000.”
The craft beer, wine, mead and cider festival added two distilleries to this year’s event which also includes food vendors and live music.
One of those two distilleries included Iron Fish, out of Thompsonville, who were offering cocktails — that highlight area growers and farms in the Thompsonville area. The first a peach whiskey and a berry gin fizz.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be here,” said Richard Anderson, one of the owners of Iron Fish. “The way we look at it is this is a community of makers — cider, beer, spirits and mead — all of these are friends and colleagues. It is really a community of practice of Michigan crafts that state consumers are responding too.”
Anderson said this industry is so important to Michigan outdoor economy and many companies are in smaller towns.
“This festival is giving us all a platform to showcase our crafted spirits. It is truly an honor to be here,” he said.
Rustic Leaf, out of Waterford, has been coming to the Suds on the Shore for the past four years because of its location. Owner Doug Neubeck said he has been coming because he has family and friend ties to this area.
“The first year we were here, we probably had 20 to 30 mug club members who patronize the business in Waterford, were here at Suds on the Shore,” he said.
From that point on he decided to treat himself to a summer vacation in Ludington for the festival.
The aesthetic here at Suds is what keeps Neubeck coming back every year.
“I love being close to the water. The smell of the lake is totally different,” he said. “I love this side of the state. I love the vibe with the old school architecture and the old farm houses. I love the coast.”
Farmhouse Cider co-owner John Vehrens said he loves going to the event because of the great time and the turnout. Farmhouse Cider is located in Hudsonville.
Farmhouse was offering a seasonal cider during Saturday’s festival.
“Ciders are still kind of a growing category so it is still a great opportunity to get people to try things,” he said.
Suds on the Shore had 40 vendors serving up a variety of craft beer, wines, ciders, meads and cocktail options.