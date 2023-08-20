Thousands descended upon Rotary Park Saturday afternoon to enjoy the pours available at the 14th Annual Suds to benefit United Way of Mason County.
The annual event features craft beer, wine, cider and music, and it attracted thousands that flocked around the nearly 50 brewers and more from around the state and region.
“It’s been a fabulous day. The weather has been awesome. The crowd has been great. It seems like everyone’s having a great time,” said Lynne Russell, executive director for the United Way of Mason County. “It’s been a great day.”
Chuck Larner was pouring beers for Cleveland-based Great Lakes Brewing, and he’s volunteered for Suds on the Shore the past two years.
“Just giving back to the community a little bit,” he said of why he volunteers. “I haven’t stopped moving this year. It was a little more relaxed last year.”
Larner said there was a good crowd that enjoyed the brews available for the event.
Lawn chairs with hundreds of people were scattered throughout Rotary Park while many found their way to in front of the band shell to listen to the Mobile Dueling Pianos and Detroit Soul Revue.
Archival Brewing of Belmont returned for its second year at Suds on the Shore offering up its brews.
“This is a great festival,” said Dan Potter of at Archival Brewing. “The people are great. I love that you can have dogs here. It’s laid back, and it’s on a small footprint… It’s a great little festival.”
Potter said they have received a lot of good reactions in the two years they’ve attended, Saturday included.
“We do historic beers, so it’s a little different than what everyone else is doing. People enjoy the little historical aspect of it. When they try the product, it’s a tasty product. It brings them back, and we get a lot of repeat people coming back throughout the day. And they’ll tell us this is their favorite beer or this is their favorite beer of the entire festival.”
One such beer that Potter was offering up was Blonde Doctor, and he’s enjoyed how people have asked for a taste of the beer.
“Instead of saying, can I do that beer, they were saying, ‘Can I do a blonde doctor?’ Both men and women,” he said. “It happens today. I don’t know if they realize they’re doing it or they’re subtly trying to be funny, but that’s the only beer they do that with.”
Many of the booths picked up lines as people were seeking to get a taste or two or three of the beers, meads, wines and ciders available. Andy Thomas of Starving Artist Brewing tapped into two beers at set times, with the 3 p.m. brew drawing a huge line and plenty of cheers.
Russell said overall, the organizers have heard a lot of positive comments about the event.
“One of the most positive comments we’ve had was how quickly getting through the line,” she said. “Because the line was literally down Ludington Avenue and down Gaylord. I went over there and within an hour (everyone was in).”
Russell said that the ticket sales on Friday night were less than in 2022, and she wasn’t quite sure mid-day Saturday what the ticket sales were. The goal was to shoot for 2,000 tickets.
“There are over 2,000 people here because with our VIP passes which include our sponsors and our vendors, that makes up another 500 people,” Russell said.
Suds on the Shore is critical for the mission of the United Way, she said.
“This is a third of our annual fundraising campaign, about that. The dollars go back out to fund programs and services,” she said. “Last year, as a result of Suds on the Shore and our annual campaign, the funding went back out to agencies that applied for funding. So, the Lakeshore Food Club, Staircase Youth Services, Habitat for Humanity and others. It really is going out to increasing financial stability of individuals and families, practicing healthy lifestyles and helping our youth reach their full potential.”
Russell said now, 14 years later, Suds on the Shore is well established and something that people look forward to each year.
“I think it really comes into play with those who don’t live here locally. We have people from out of town who are from Washington, D.C. (and) Texas. Unfortunately, we had a lot of people that were going to come over on the Badger. They weren’t able to do that. I think it’s just great.
“I was reading one Facebook post where somebody from Texas to say that they can’t wait to get back to Michigan for Suds on the Shore.”
Russell was grateful, too, to the sponsors, attendees, committee and volunteers of the event.