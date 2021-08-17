Suds on the Shore is making its return after a hiatus for a year, and the response was so great, the event sold out — twice.
Lynne Russell, executive director for United Way of Mason County, said the event — which is a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization — sold out very early when only 1,000 tickets were available. She said United Way felt safe with the increase due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, and that opened the door for 1,500 regular tickets and 500 VIP tickets to be sold. Those are also sold out.
Normally, the event would see a minimum of 3,000 regular tickets sold. VIP tickets were given to the event’s sponsors and vendors. The event will be taking place at from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Ludington’s Rotary Park. Russell said this will allow guests to spread out safely.
United Way is excited to bring this event back after a one-and-half-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Russell said Rotary Park made the most sense as a venue for Suds on the Shore to take place. Not only does it have enough room for people to spread out, but it has a bandshell for live entertainment. It’s also been the event’s venue in past years.
Russell also said United Way did not feel comfortable having the event near a playground, as the event is strictly only for people 21 and older. United Way hopes to keep the event safe for all of the people who bought tickets. Russell believes the event does not only benefit the nonprofits in Mason County, but the community as a whole.
“It’s really a win-win for the entire community because after the event, a lot of people go downtown to eat dinner and people are utilizing hotels and motels and shopping,” she said.
Suds on the Shore is United Way’s annual fundraiser. Each year, the money raised by Suds on the Shore is allocated back out to local programs and initiatives that are focused on children and youth reaching their potential, individuals and families becoming financially stable.
Every winter, local programs that fall into these categories apply for this funding.
“Every dollar that we raise with this event goes directly back out to the community,” Russell said.
Live music will be provided by Fremont John and Groove on One. United Way emphasizes the event is only for those 21 and older.