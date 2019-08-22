Sugar Grove Road between U.S. 31 and Darr Road will be closed to all traffic due to a culvert replacement beginning Monday, according to the Mason County Road Commission.
The culvert is located approximately 0.5 miles east of U.S. 31, stated Eric Nelson, county highway engineer, in a press release.
Barricades will be placed on Sugar Grove at U.S. 31 and Darr Road, warning motorists of the road closure. Barricades will also be placed on Sugar Grove Road near the culvert closing the roadway.
"There are two culverts that need to be replaced in this section," Nelson stated. "The work is anticipated to take approximately two weeks. Traffic should seek alternate routes."
Sugar Grove Road between Darr Road and Tuttle Road will be reopened to all traffic by the end of the day on Friday, since the culvert has been replaced at this location. There is a short gravel section at the location of the culvert replacement, which will be paved with asphalt in the next few weeks.