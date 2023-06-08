Mason County Central Schools food service department is offering a summer meal program for children in Mason County ages 17 and younger or those with disabilities older than 17 who participate in a Mason County special education program or service.
“We have several sites,” MCC food service director Josie Domin said. “Most of our sites are from Monday, June 12 until Aug. 11. We are closed July 3 and 4. We also have some summer camps with limited dates.”
The meal program is federally funded and anyone can participate, Domin stated. Service is offered Monday through Friday at the following locations:
• Mason County Central Upper Elementary — 505 W. Maple St. Scottville, 8:15-8:45 a.m. — Breakfast until July 13; 11 a.m. to noon — Lunch
• Emanuel Lutheran Church — 501 E. Danaher St. — 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Lunch
• Mason County Library — Ludington — 217 E. Ludington Ave. — 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Lunch
• Waterfront Park — Ludington — 300 S. William St.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 pm — Lunch
Serving days and dates vary at the following sites:
• Ludington Elementary School – 5771 W. Bryant Road, Ludington; June 12 through June 22; 8-8:30 a.m. — Breakfast; 11:30 a.m. to noon — Lunch; No Friday service at this site
• West Shore ESD Career Tech Center — 3000 N. Stiles Rd. Scottville; July 17 through July 20; 11 a.m. to noon; July 31 — August 4; Breakfast only; 8:30-9 a.m.; June 15 — August 17; only Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to noon — Lunch
“People can just show up for the meal during the serving hours,” Domin said. “You are required to give your name, but that is all. This is a non-income based program, so no other information is required. It’s really simple for children to get lunch and for the parents to bring the littles.”
The program is “dine-in” only and there will not be an option to pick up meals to take off the premises.
“Breakfast includes a grain, along the lines of cereal, granola bar, etc. fruit and milk,” Domin said. “I like to sometimes be able to give them a little more with breakfast, so maybe a go-gurt or string cheese, too. Lunch is a main entree, vegetable, fruit and milk. We try to keep them kid friendly, so they will come and get lunch.
“The entree could be something like pizza, tacos or spaghetti. The meal changes every day, so it’s something different for the children.”