SCOTTVILLE — Things are not yet completely back to normal for the Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville, but services are still being provided to the public as concerns about the coronavirus pandemic begin to wane.
After a lengthy period of complete closure, the library launched its summer reading program and implemented procedures for curbside pickup on June 15.
“We had to get creative and really put our heads together,” Patti Skinner, manager of the Scottville branch, told the Daily News on Thursday. “We wanted a way to still get things into the community (during COVID-19).”
Skinner and her counterparts at the Ludington branch started leaving summer reading bags containing books for teens, adult reading bingo sheets and more, strung on clotheslines outside each library location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In addition to the summer reading bags, the library’s online catalogue has also been key to continuing programming in a safe way.
Ordered items and summer reading bags are dispersed using social distancing and public health guidelines — for instance, staff members are required to wear face masks when they deliver items to people’s cars, and patrons are encouraged to use “pandemic manners” when approaching the buildings — but after months of closure to the public, it’s a step closer to the more interactive programming library staff members are accustomed to.
The summer reading program has been a success so far, according to Skinner.
“It’s gone well. We’re getting thousands of books out into the community,” she said. “That’s been really important to us, and kind of necessary during this time when it’s not safe to have everyone (inside).”
The library branches have also collaborated with the Mason County Central Schools and Ludington Area School District summer meal distribution sites, handing out summer reading bags at those locations.
“There’s more participation than ever before in our summer reading. Hundreds of people have gone through the food sites, so that’s a partnership I’d like to see us continue,” Skinner said. “It’s our biggest year of summer reading. I feel great about getting so many books out into the community.”
The programming that normally takes place inside the libraries during the summer has also shifted, according to Skinner. She said social media is being utilized to make sure presentations, games and other events are still taking place in some capacity, as library officials work out what the next steps in the reopening process will be.
“The summer programming has pivoted to virtual events, so we’re doing a virtual event online every Monday at 1 p.m.,” Skinner said. “Those will be posted on Facebook, mostly, and it will be kind of a different medium for our presenters that we would have in our building.
“Then we’ll have crafts on Tuesdays that have to do with whatever that special event was.”
It’s still unclear when the Mason County District Library locations will reopen in earnest.
“We have a phased reopening plan, so right now it’s curbside and the next phase will include curbside too, but we’ll have some limited (building entry), mostly for computer use,” Skinner said. “We’re working on that phase right now. We’re getting our staff together about working out the safest way to accomplish that at each of our buildings, but we don’t have a date yet.”
Skinner said she and her colleagues are talking on a weekly basis with other libraries in the region, sharing tips and suggestions for how to implement reopening measures safely.
Skinner said the libraries have been fortunate in that many of their basic services were available digitally prior to the pandemic.
“A unique thing is that we still had e-books and e-audio books, and we saw an increase in those during (the shutdown),” Skinner said. “So I think the library has had a unique pathway to still offering services even when the buildings are shuttered.”
Still, the lack of interaction has taken its toll, she said.
“So much of what we do is because we want to help people, so it’s still really hard to find that balance of wanting everyone to come together again, but finding a way to keep them all safe,” Skinner said. “It breaks all of our hearts, and I miss the kiddos. It’s been a difficult transition for us.”
There is a video on the Mason County District Library’s Facebook page containing directions about how to use the library’s online catalogue, and Skinner said she encourages people to use it to help build familiarity with that facet of what the library does.
Requests for pickup can be made at www.masoncounty.lib.mi.us, and specific items can only be requested through that website.
Summer reading bags are available to any patrons who want to make use of them. They contain a random selection of items, including cards for a weekly bingo game held via Facebook Live on Fridays.
For more information about curbside pickup, call (231) 757-2588 to reach the Scottville branch or (231) 843-8465 for the Ludington branch.
People can also use the library’s texting service at either location by messaging (231) 244-1128.
