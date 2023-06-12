Mason County District Library kicked off their 2023 summer reading program with a bang on Monday as Joel Tacey brought hundreds of rolls of colorful duct tape for his extreme duct tape workshop.
The kids will create incredible duct tape crafts that they can take home today, he said on what the kids could expect from his workshop.
“They will create everything from bookmarks, bracelets, wallets and pouches,” he said. “It is a beginner class but it is a good start for those who are interested in duct tape crafting.”
Included in the workshop the staff set aside some duct tape craft books that kids could check out after the show, he said.
The program, which drew more than 50 kids, has been at the library before but it continues to draw big crowds of kids.
“This program is a good start to duct tape crafting. I will teach them all of the basics,” he said. “There really is no end to the things that people create that are unbelievable.”
Connor Goodwin, who is staying in the area for the summer with his family, had a blast making several of the duct tape projects on Monday.
We come here all the time, his mother said.
“It is easy on the budget and the staff is amazing,” she said.
This was a great first event, said children’s librarian Emily Garland.
There were more than 50 kids that came for this event. The staff actually had to set-up five more tables to accommodate all of the kids.
“COVID really shut the library down. Even last year when we first started doing programming again things were a little iffy,” she said. “I am super pleased that people feel like the library is a safe place to come, a fun place to be and that we can offer these fun opportunities to our community.”
The duct tape program will be offered at the Scottville branch on Wednesday beginning at 1 p.m.
Today the library will offering Latin American Drumming at 1 p.m. with Tom Ronquillo. Garland said the drums will be provided for those who come.
On June 19 the program will be Summerween at 1 p.m. on Monday and 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Scottville library.