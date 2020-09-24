Going into the summer, there was some uncertainty about whether tourists would come to town in light of the pandemic.
But they did, according to Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and executive director of the Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB).
“If we look back to our outlook from April, where we landed was a lot better than where we thought we would,” Miller said.
The Daily News reported in April that there was hope people would visit small shoreline towns like Ludington because it was viewed as “safer.”
That could be one of the reasons Ludington saw an upswing during the summer — the peak tourism season. It was also when some restrictions on businesses were lifted, and local establishments started to reopen with some limitations.
“As a whole for the year, our hotels and even businesses will see year-over-year decline in numbers,” Miller said. “But I think if you look at July and August, downtown was very busy. Restaurants and retailers had as many shoppers as ever. We still saw a lot of strong tourism numbers.”
Visually the sidewalks were full, she said.
“We saw a lot more in-state travel. I think people are doing the ‘one-tank-away’ type travel experience. I don’t think people were traveling nearly as far as they usually would. We’ve always drawn strong numbers from the Grand Rapids area and we did this year as well,” she said.
Locals tend to leave the area during the busiest weekends of the summer, but that didn’t happen as much this year, Miller added.
“Because of changes to the schedule and events not happening, people did hang around and explore more of the attractions and assets we have locally,” she said.
The chamber tracks assessments — a 5 percent payment for every room sold that participating hotels allocate to the CVB — each year to compare how the hotels fared.
“We measure the assessment dollars based on hotel occupancy,” Miller said. “We can figure out rough numbers (using that) for year-over-year (totals).”
Since the season isn’t over, Miller said the assessment numbers were not complete, but initial numbers showed July was down by 30 percent year-over-year.
Some of those businesses that rely on tourism depend on the summer sales to stay open the rest of the year, Miller said in an earlier interview.
The Downtown Development Authority recently completed an interview of businesses asking whether any would close for the winter because of COVID-19.
“So far, none of the businesses that took the survey plan to close for the season because of COVID. There are a few seasonal businesses that usually close that will do so again,” said Jen Tooman, communications and marketing manager for the Downtown Ludington Board.
Tourism has a role in sales for many businesses in Ludington and Mason County, but other types of companies also call it home.
Mason County businesses were able to apply for two state grants, the MEDC Small Business Relief Grant and Restart Grant, through the chamber earlier this year to assist with deficits caused by the pandemic.
Forty-six businesses were awarded grants, ranging from $1,500 to $11,900, with $284,3339 in total grant funding, according to Miller.
An additional $25,500 was provided with matching grant funds for the MEDC Small Business Relief Grant.
Another grant is currently available to Mason County businesses through the chamber and in partnership with the Pennies from Heaven Foundation. The grant matches up to 50 percent, maximum of $5,000, for improving exterior spaces.
The beautification grant application is open now and closes at 5 p.m. Friday. Businesses must have a physical location in the county to be eligible.
“It’s a way to support businesses with outdoor projects and enhance outdoor spaces,” Miller said. “Our businesses faired well this summer because they were able to utilize sidewalks and have cafes outside. With the capacity restrictions, that helped. With entering the cold months, those options become very slim, but we know that people are still going to seek opportunities to be outside. We want support businesses that are looking at creatively expanding and beautifying those outdoor places.”
The chamber had eight new business ribbon cutting events from June to September, a surprising number consider all the challenges the pandemic has presented to businesses.
Miller said that boom in new businesses, or changing owners, is likely a direct result of the pandemic.
“Think back to the recession in 2008, 2009, 2010 — we saw a lot of entrepreneurship happening and people exploring what being in the driver’s seat of what their destiny looks like. A lot of creative ideas came out of that, too. In these uncertain times, there’s still a lot of entrepreneur-spirit that’s out there and there’s still a lot of great opportunities to put that to work,” she said.
There were also businesses that opened but didn’t have an official ribbon cutting.
Even with looser restrictions, Miller isn’t expecting any of the major events to return at the end of the year.
“A lot of those things take such a long time to plan,” she said. “I know the (Ludington Area Center for the Arts) started its courtyard concerts. I think we will see more of those types of events.”
An unexpected outcome of the pandemic is the area is that families are still visiting, even though children have returned to school.
“I think with being able to work remotely and virtual school options, families are finding ways to travel,” Miller said. “That’s not an audience we usually see this time of year, so that’s good.”
Miller expects to continue to see these “different types of travelers” into the fall. The year isn’t over yet, she reminds people.
“We’re seeing another audience still traveling this fall, which is encouraging for our businesses and tourist economy as a whole,” she said. “As the colors change, weekends and even some week travel will pick up. Working remotely and virtual learning does open some unique opportunities for people to visit Mason County in the fall months.”
And she made one last request of locals.
“We’re entering a slower period and our businesses are going to rely on local business. Even for things you might find convenient online, try local first. Support our local businesses to tie them over. Keep it local as much as you can.”