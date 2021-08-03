A wood stork, normally seen in Florida or other southern areas, has been attracting a lot of attention from birders as it feeds in an Amber Township swamp this week, A neighbor reports having seen it for a month or more, but it only came to the attention of the birding community over the weekend. Dave Dister, Daily News nature columnist and author of “The Birds of Mason County,” said it is a first siting of the species in Mason County and only the sixth time confirmed in Michigan. Watch for his August column for more on the wood stork, seen walking in front of Claudia Fortier of Amber Township who stopped to photograph it Tuesday morning.
Steve Begnoche photos