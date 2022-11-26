Merchants in downtown Ludington said they had an excellent day during the Small Business Saturday as a part of the holiday shopping weekend.
“We’ve had an absolutely wonderful time with both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday,” said Jill Snyder of Snyder’s Shoes, 101 E. Ludington Ave. “We’ve had a lot of local people and some out-of-towners.”
As the afternoon was melting to evening, shoppers were making their way from one small business to another Saturday. While the streets weren’t packed with people, people were parking along downtown streets. Most shops had a few customers here or there, too.
Snyder said the amount of sales both in-person and online did very well, and it seemed the traffic into the store this year was better than last year. In fact, on Friday morning at 9 a.m., there were people waiting to go inside.
The sunshine on Saturday helped to bring people out, even as the breeze turned into a wind during the late afternoon. Carla Massey, the manager at Sloaney’s, 128 W. Ludington Ave., said the amount of foot traffic through the store was steady throughout the day.
“A saw a lot of locals, which is nice,” Massey said. “I would say things are better this year as far as the season goes.”
Massey noted that the soggy fall kept some customers away, but the holiday season helped.
Needlefast Tree Farms set up a sales location under the pavilion at Legacy Plaza and several crafters and others sold items, too.
Karen Clark, assistant manager at Todd and Brad Reed Photography, 114 W. Ludington Ave., said the photo gallery was busy throughout the day with a steady stream of customers.
“It’s been very successful, much busier than last year,” she said. “The weather has a lot to do with it. The sun has been gorgeous all day long.
“People seem to be in a great mood this year. Everybody has been in a great mood. It’s very refreshing.”