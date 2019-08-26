A 217-foot super yacht named Hampshire visited Ludington this weekend, docking beside Waterfront Park.
Many community members stopped by to take a look themselves at the massive private vessel.
A crewman on board readily answered basic questions.
He said the yacht was custom-made in the Netherlands, and it took four years to build.
He said the yacht has a crew of 16, it has no home port, and the owner is on a world cruise.
He said the yacht is currently touring Lake Michigan.
Newspapers from around the Great Lakes have been reporting this summer as the super yacht has visited their shoreline communities, such as Traverse City, Mackinac Island, Marquette, Houghton, Milwaukee and now Ludington.
The yacht cost $125 million, and it is believed to be owned by English billionaire Andrew Currie, the Detroit Free Press reported.