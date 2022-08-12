SJO Supercross roared to life with racing in front of the grandstand at the Mason County Fairgrounds Friday evening during the Western Michigan Fair. The fair comes to a conclusion Saturday with the Barnyard Boogie 5K, the Barn Brawl youth wrestling tournament, the West Michigan Old Engine Club tractor pull, the hay bale toss and the demolition derby.
