How does sitting in City Hall for eight hours, combing through the fine details of property assessments, sound to you?
How about doing it again the next day?
What if there were snacks?
This week, five Ludington residents spent a two-day stint on the Board of Review, doing just that: hearing from fellow citizens about why assessments of their property values are messed up, and doing their best to set the situation straight.
Every township and city in Michigan has a board of review. You can go there to make sure the city correctly assessed the value of your property, which is important because that value is multiplied by millages to become your property tax bill.
“I don’t care who it is — they’re not perfect,” said City Assessor Dan Kirwin. “So you want to make sure private citizens … have that right, especially at the local level, with their local peers, to say, ‘Yeah, this doesn’t look right. Let’s fix this.’”
The board addressed a total of 56 appeals this week: 12 from people who came in-person and 44 from those who wrote letters.
Board members managed to settle them all before the second meeting adjourned at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
There were snacks in the corner — a box of little chip bags, a bowl of water bottles — and a local restaurant catered a meal break each day.
On Monday it was lunch from Chef John’s, and on Tuesday it was dinner from Jamesport Brewing Company.
McClelland, who has served on the board for the past nine years, said this week was the best work the board has ever done.
She credits the “strong foundation” of the board members paired with Kirwin’s “tremendous knowledge of all government.”
“Our feeling walking away (was that) we had a thorough understanding of everything we worked on,” she said, adding, “Every year we do an even better job, but we’ve never done a bad job.”
Kirwin, in his first year as Ludington’s assessor, felt the same.
He said the city’s board was “fantastic to work with. Very competent, very conscientious and wanting to do the right thing.”
Strong foundation or not, the work of sitting in the room, fielding the questions and hacking through the weeds of property assessment can be “very stressful,” said Kathy Bromley, a board member since 2017.
“There’s a lot of homework involved,” Bromley said. “We don’t ever believe that we take a concern and just slam-dunk it.”
Still, digging into the paperwork isn’t all bad because the board is “a great group” that can “take a deep breath and just laugh and say, ‘OK, now let’s dig back in,’” she said.
Board of Review members have in the past been paid $80 per meeting day, but changes to those rates are ahead, according to City Clerk Deb Luskin. Members are appointed by the mayor and are often recruited by the mayor, as well.
For Bromley, the invitation to the Board of Review was a chance to spend part of her retirement doing something she loves: “playing with numbers.” McClelland, who has served on city and county boards for decades, said accepting the invitation was “part of her personal makeup.”
“I was raised by civic-minded parents,” she said. “If they were throwing a chicken dinner, us kids — we were part of it. We did dishes. We cleaned up. We met people at the door.”
Helping out the community is a major part of the appeal for Tom Urka, who is in his third year on the board.
“In a small community, if you don’t help each other, nobody’s going to help you when you have a problem,” Urka said.
He cited one woman who came in on Tuesday “in absolute tears” because of the high taxes on a home she’d inherited from her parents. “We had to get her a box of Kleenex,” but the board got her situation taken care of, he said.
“If you don’t feel good after that, what would it take to make you feel good?” he said.
Other times, residents come to the board in anger, even making “inappropriate comments,” McClelland said.
But that anger usually stems from a gap in their knowledge, which the board is ready and eager to fill.
“When they get the explanations, whether it be the terminology or the market … most of the time just understanding makes the anger go away,” McClelland said.
Because of Ludington’s small size, there is time to spend as much as a half-hour hashing out five differing opinions on a single parcel, Urka said.
And thanks to the open minds and good intentions of those on the board, instances like that end in a “happy medium for everybody involved.”
“It’s nice when everybody can work together, hopefully for the common good … of the taxpayer,” Urka said. “We have a really good group that is all willing to work together.”