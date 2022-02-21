VICTORY TWP. — Spectators filled the stands and spilled around the edges of the rink Saturday night at West Shore Community Ice Arena to support the Ludington Optimist Club’s Childhood Cancer Campaign and Charity Lawler.
The game — dubbed “Drop the Mitts Against Cancer” — was organized by her older brother, Keegan, to help not only their sister but also raise funds for the Childhood Cancer Campaign.
Charity was there at the game, too.
“It’s absolutely crazy. I didn’t know this many people liked me,” Charity said. “Honestly, I did not think that. I appreciate it all a lot. It does help me.
“Being here right now, I love it. I love it.”
Charity kept her distance as best she could with the crowd and wore a mask, gloves and stocking cap. She said she was feeling fine Saturday night after having gone through a battery of tests and procedures since late last fall at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.
“I feel fine right now,” she said. “I’m so happy. I’m good… It’s been rough. It’s been brutal. I get mouth sores. I get rashes. There’s a lot of things that come along with chemo, and it’s not fun.”
Lori Lawler, Charity’s and Keegan’s mom, is a mom to eight in all — Connor, Dean, Hope, Bodey, Bradey and Skyleigh, too. Connor and Keegan graduated from Ludington, but they came back with the assistance of their teammates and then some for Saturday’s game.
“All these boys, boys between 25 and 30, the original guys that started this hockey program since the rink opened,” Lori said, “all these boys are now men. It’s really cool. It’s the first time on the ice in the past 12, 13 years together.
“This isn’t happening for just Charity, but for all of my eight kids.”
The event is one of many that has brought awareness to Charity Lawler’s fight with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. The West Shore Wolves 14-and-under hockey team hosted a fundraiser in mid-December. The Ludington cheerleading programs — both competitive cheer and sideline cheer — hosted fundraisers on Jan. 14 in conjunction with the competitive cheer team’s first ever home meet in program history and a boys basketball game later that night.
Lori said the December event was a little bit of an inkling of what the community does for others in need.
“We got a little glimpse of what this could be. On Dec. 19, we got a glimpse, but (Charity) was still at Helen DeVos… I was able to attend. The Facetiming her, the tears, the crying, overwhelmed,” she said, turning to the packed house Saturday and adding, “That’s for my girl. That’s for our girl.”
Lori said while trying to keep her composure that while she doesn’t have extended family along the shoreline like in Saginaw where she grew up, the community has kept her here.
“I have my family here,” she said, overcome with emotion. “I have my family here. I haven’t raised these kids these last eight years by myself, I haven’t. As always, look at this place…
“Every single person in Ludington, whether I met you yet or not, they know and they got me,” she said. “I’ve never really been alone even though I’m alone doing this thing. I’m not because I have all them…
“I’m overwhelmed, and Charity’s overwhelmed.”
Charity Lawler’s birthday was Jan. 19, and she was home from the hospital around then, too. Otherwise, she’s been cooped up at the hospital fighting her form of cancer.
“I have maybe two more months, maximum,” she said. “But so far, so good.”
Lori Lawler said Charity is still having to go through medical procedures, including within the past couple of weeks. They’re awaiting more results from the procedures.
“The waiting’s tough, but regardless, we’ll go forward. We have more chemo to do,” Lori said. “We knew we were living in there for six months, regardless (of the path needed to help Charity become better).”
The Lawlers were very appreciative of the Childhood Cancer Campaign, co-chaired by Tom and Patricia Ezdebski.
“I met (Tom), and I talked to him, and I said, ‘You don’t know me. You don’t know me. Why are you doing this? You don’t know me,’” Lori recalled. “It doesn’t matter. These people, I don’t know what it is, Ludington grows good human beings. They’re good… human… beings.
“Charity has had some tough stuff in school… She’ll say, ‘Mommy, I didn’t know anybody liked me this much.’ I knew this (Saturday), getting her out here will raise the spirits.”