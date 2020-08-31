PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Nestled in the woods, in a lush garden area behind a South Brye Road home on Saturday, people explored trails, listened to live music and donated to COVE during a garden party fundraiser for the organization.
The event was spearheaded and organized by the homeowners, Kathy Fahlsing and Dan Mahynski, two long-term COVE supporters who wanted to give people a chance to take in their 50-acre property while raising money for a cause they’re passionate about.
Fahlsing said she and her husband, Mahynski, had a three-fold goal in mind when they came up with the idea for the garden party — letting people see the garden area the pair have built over the past 28 years, giving Mahynski’s band the Road Less Traveled an opportunity to perform and helping COVE make up some of the funds it’s lost due to canceled events.
“Because of the pandemic, nobody gets to see my gardens, and my husband hasn’t been able to play as much (music) this summer because of that,” she said. “I do a lot of volunteering (and) fundraising for COVE, and I thought, since they’d lost so many fundraisers already, it would be a good way to combine all those things and make it something fun for people to do.”
Mahynski got a chance to play music for the staggered crowd, too, as the Road Less Traveled performed on a deck overlooking the expansive garden area where guests mingled. The band serenaded visitors with originals and covers of famous songs by Neil Young and others.
All told, close to 100 people attended the event between 2 and 5 p.m., and the 50-acre property offered plenty of room for social distancing.
“It’s relatively safe because you’re outdoors and socially distanced and so on,” Fahlsing said.
During the party, attendees wandered throughout the garden, which features colorful flowers, waterfall and ponds, trails, a “secret garden” area and more.
“There’s just a bunch of things to see,” Fahlsing said.
COVE — which stands for Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters — had volunteers and staff members there as well, taking donations and discussing the organization’s mission to raise awareness about domestic assault, and to support assault survivors in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties.
Cameron Foggo, COVE’S public relations and development manager, credited Fahlsing and Mahynski with the event’s success.
“It wasn’t really an event that we organized — it was more the hosts, reaching out and being good community members and kind of showing their support,” he said. “They worked with our board members a little bit, and they kind of came up with a way to help.”
Donations of $20 were collected for entry, and Lynne Cavazos, president of COVE’s board of directors, said attendees contributed more than the suggested amount.
“We’ve had a lot of donations and people giving above what we’re asking,” Cavazos said. “I think it’s been a very positive day. We’ve had about 60 people, not counting volunteers and staff, so I think it’s a good turnout.
“Everyone’s been very supportive of the effort.”
Cavazos also expressed gratitude to the hosts.
“It was an amazing donation for Kathy and Dan to get their house and yard together… We certainly appreciate their efforts” she said. “And the Road Less Traveled is always an amazing supporter of COVE because they donate their time for all of our events, so that’s a big plus for us.”
Handmade face masks were also on sale at the entrance to the property, and funds from those sales — in addition to the donations — will also go to COVE’s mission.
“It’s the generosity of friends of COVE that make this possible,” Cavazos said.
A final fundraising total wasn’t immediately available, but estimates were at more than $1,000 by about 4 p.m.
Those funds are vital for COVE, which lost revenue due to canceled events during the COVID-19 shutdown.
The organization was one of 16 local nonprofits to benefit from the recent Match Day, presented by the Community Foundation for Mason County, raising nearly $17,000, according to Foggo. Foggo said COVE will use the turnout from Saturday’s event to gauge the feasibility of resuming in-person fundraisers in the future.
For more information about COVE, visit www.callcove.com or find the organization on Facebook.
The COVE crisis hotline, too, is available for anyone who is in a domestic violence or sexual assault situation and needs help. The number for the hotline is 800-950-5808, and it’s staffed 24 hours a day.