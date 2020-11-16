Lake Michigan raged with high waves because of high winds Sunday afternoon.
The National Weather Service announced a lakeshore flood warning into the overnight hours Monday morning because of winds that gusted to more than 55 mph.
The service stated that significant beach and dune erosion was expected along with lakeshore and harbor flooding. Water was pushed from Lake Michigan into outlets at places such as the Sable River in Ludington State Park to the Pere Marquette River channel.
The service estimated wave heights of 12 to 16 feet with a storm surge of 1 foot as water gages in Ludington reflected a lake height of 582.5 feet.
Erosion along M-116 at Ludington State Park exposed rip rap near the jetties into Lake Michigan. Water from Pere Marquette Lake also pushed into the Maritime Park with spray being sent on the sidewalk and some of the sculptures there.