At times it can seem as tedious as looking for a needle in a haystack.
That is exactly what a crew from the Mason-Lake Conservation District has been doing, but not a needle. Instead, they’re looking for an insect the size of a pepper flake on the underside of a hemlock tree.
The two person crew surveys an area, five days a week during gusting winds, heavy snowfalls and in frigid temperatures, from December to March.
The Mason-Lake Conservation District crew along with crews from the area looking for the invasive woolly adelgid in Mason County.
The crew, along with crews from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and a CISMA formed in the northwest and southwest are looking for.
A CISMA is a partnership of federal, state, and local government agencies, tribes, individuals, and various interested groups that manage invasive species in a defined area.
“The first instances of this insect in Mason County was found last winter at a property owned by Summit Township,” said Dani McGarry, executive director Mason-Lake Conservation District. “We are working in conjunction with the DNR and it was DNR staff that found that last year.”
Hemlock woolly adelgids are tiny insects from Asia that feed on the sap of hemlock trees, spinning white, waxy ovisacs to protect their eggs. Over time, their feeding kills needles, branches and whole trees. These insects are considered invasive because they are not native and can cause significant harm to Michigan’s hemlock resource, estimated at 170 million trees.
McGarry said the insect feeds all winter on the sap from the tree at the base of the needle.
“It is basically sucking all of the energy from the tree and after a few years of that taking place, the tree will actually die,” she said. “It is not immediate, but (if the tree is infested and) not treated over time, that tree will die.”
McGarry said the Mason-Lake Conservation District crew mostly focuses on private property and local township parks. The DNR works on the state and federal land doing surveys on those properties.
The survey takes place in the winter because that is when is the easiest to see the invasive species, according to McGarry.
The insect is manageable according to McGarry, with treatment for the tree taking place in the summer.
“The Ottawa Conservation District is doing all of the treatments up and down the lakeshore,” she said. “It is an insecticide that can be treated into the tree and will protect the tree for a few years.”
McGarry said in Mason County, the treatment started last summer and will continue into this summer. The treatment is relative new and data is still coming in to be able to chart its effectiveness over time.
When coming across an infestation what the crew will do is look at another hemlock tree within 800 feet of the infested tree, according to McGarry.
“That is hard because from the ground you can not see the tops of the branches,” she said. “Within that 800 feet, we feel there is a fair chance you would be able to see something if there were more trees infested.”
The hemlock woolly adelgid can be spread a multitude of different ways from cutting hemlock branches and putting those clippings into the waste, from a tall RV rubbing against an infected tree at a local park or to an insect catching a ride on a birds feather. It’s all because of it’s size, the fleck of pepper.
“This will be a tough one to stop,” she said.
How can you help?
Residents with hemlock trees on their properties and anyone visiting forested areas this winter can assist in this effort by taking time to look at the undersides of hemlock branches for evidence of hemlock woolly adelgids. Birders with binoculars can be especially helpful in spotting the invasive pest.
What to look for
Late fall through early spring is the best time to check hemlock trees. Look on the undersides of branches for evidence of round, white ovisacs near the base of the needles.
Up close, ovisacs look like balls of spun cotton and may appear alone or in clusters. The short video Hemlock Woolly Adelgid: Invasive Species in Michigan provides helpful identification tips.