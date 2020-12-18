A survey to evaluate the internet connectivity needs in Mason County was launched Thursday, with the hope of gathering data about access issues in the area.
The survey is being conducted by the Connecting Mason County group, and the results will be used to make decisions about how to implement strategies to improve rural broadband internet access for businesses and residents.
It takes about 5 minutes to complete, and it’s available on the Connecting Mason County Facebook page, as well as through a QR code. A shortcut is available through https://bit.ly/2WmhOcp.
Paper copies for those who don’t already have internet are also available at both Ludington and Scottville branches of the Mason County District Library and at the Lakeshore Resource Network.
The details of the survey were announced Thursday in a press release from Monica Schuyler of the Pennies from Heaven Foundation, which is one of the many nonprofits that had a hand in putting the Connecting Mason County collaborative together.
Schuyler told the Daily News that the tentative plan is for the survey to remain open until mid-February, but the most important thing is gaining enough data to form an accurate picture of the needs of people in Mason County.
“We’re going to attempt to reach our survey goal in 60 days… but really (the goal is) getting enough information for a quality response. That’s 20 percent of the county, or 2,500 households,” Schuyler said.
She added that if that goal isn’t reached within 60 days, the survey will remain open until it is.
Schuyler encouraged everyone to take the survey, even those who have reliable, fast internet. The more data, the better.
“Even if you have good access, please fill it out to help get us that best picture of what’s going on in the community,” she said.
The Connecting Mason County collaborative was organized through meetings held by United Way of Mason County in the wake of COVID-19. Nonprofit groups and community leaders would meet virtually to discuss the needs that were coming up in the community.
The pandemic put the need for reliable internet in Mason County into sharper focus, as workers found themselves doing their jobs from home and students had to pivot to remote-learning models. That was made clear during those early meetings, and the Connecting Mason County group was formed to address the issue.
“The world had to go virtual pretty quick,” Schuyler said, adding that internet was identified as a barrier in many sectors.
“This survey is the first step to help us capture what the real problem and issues are,” Schuyler stated in the release. “It takes the stories and experiences we have all had and puts it into numbers, and a map to help us in finding solutions.”
The mapping of the survey results will be conducted by Western Land Services, utilizing that organization’s expertise in geographic information systems.
One of the most important aspects of the process is to gather enough data from as much of the county as possible.
“We want a good representation,” Schuyler said.
That means a thorough cross-section of respondents from throughout the county, not just Ludington and Scottville.
In fact, the out-county areas are perhaps the most pressing, according to Schuyler, and getting responses from rural townships and villages will be pivotal to producing valid and useful data.
“We know that the out-county rural areas often have the biggest challenges and struggles (with internet access), and we want to make sure we have a focus (on those areas),” she said.
Mason County Central Schools has seen its share of connectivity issues during the last year as a result of the move to remote learning.
Superintendent Jeff Mount said it’s been a significant hurtle for the school district, especially considering how many of MCC’s students live in rural parts of the county.
“Of course MCC has first-hand experience with lack of reliable and/or affordable broadband across our district,” Mount told the Daily News.
He said the school district will be participating in the broadband survey in order to help guarantee it produces valuable data.
“We will certainly do our part to get the survey out there so we can get as accurate of a picture as possible to identify where there are gaps in broadband connectivity,” he said. “We were forced in March to pivot to remote learning. In doing so, our fears were realized that many of our students and staff lacked a viable connection to broadband.”
Connectivity isn’t the only issue for those in the MCC school district. The cost of service also plays a part.
“Even if a fiberoptic connection is running right by someone’s house, if they cannot afford the monthly fees, then it remains a barrier,” Mount said.
The hope for Mount and others at MCC is that the project will produce enough data to inform solutions to the cost problem as well.
Mount said he’s happy to see the community commit some resources to solving these problems.
“It is exciting to be a part of a community that is not waiting for someone else — the state or federal governments — to come save us,” he said. “The nonprofit groups identified this immediately in March as a high priority and have been working on it ever since. This survey is a piece of the puzzle that will help us get this problem solved.”
In addition to Schuyler, the Connecting Mason County group also consists of Eric Smith and Patti Skinner from the Mason County District Library and Jeremy Vronko from Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
A feasibility study is also being conducted by Aspen Wireless, and that study will look at the possible options and costs of improving the area’s broadband network.
That feasibility study will determine what’s next for Mason County in terms of rural broadband.
“The feasibility study… is really an inventory of providers in the area and what their service is. (We’re) starting to look, from an engineering perspective, at what the cost to expand service would be.”
It’s not just individuals and families who could benefit from the project, Schuyler said.
There’s a possibility local internet providers could become more competitive for state and federal funding, and it might help municipalities in that regard as well.
“We’re trying to keep our options open,” Schuyler said.
The questions
The survey itself is catered to both individuals and businesses, with options for both, as well as for those who do and don’t have internet access already.
The survey asks for the name and address of respondents. The name is optional. It asks whether or not respondents have internet access and which internet provider they use if they do.
Questions about the monthly cost of service follow, as well as questions about upload speed. A link is attached to the survey to take respondents to a “speed test,” which measures upload speed in mbps, as well as response time and download speeds.
The survey asks about satisfaction with price and the quality of service offered by internet providers. It also asks how many potential internet users are in the home.
One question seeks to measure which services people would use if they had the internet capability to do so; options include virtual medical visits, remote working, enrolling kids in virtual learning programs and seeking continued education or professional development opportunities online.
Finally, it asks what respondents would be willing to pay for the monthly speeds they think are ideal for their needs, and a chart is provided for reference.
Funding for the survey and subsequent feasibility student has come from several area agencies. West Shore Community College, West Shore Educational Service District, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, the Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce and the Pennies from Heaven Foundation have each supported the project.
Schuyler said it’s truly been an inspiring community collaboration.
“I’ve been incredible impressed at how much the community and some of the community leaders have rallied to … support this cause,” she said.
For paper copies of the survey, contact the Mason County District Library’s Scottville branch at (231) 757-2588, the Ludington branch at (231) 843-8465, or the Lakeshore Resource Network at (231) 845-5300.