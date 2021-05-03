Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Rain giving way to foggy conditions overnight. Areas of dense fog. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain giving way to foggy conditions overnight. Areas of dense fog. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.