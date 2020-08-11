Arlene Kay Stohr and Gary Kent Swanson were united in marriage Aug. 14, 1965, in a candlelit ceremony at Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Ludington, performed by the Rev. Charles G. Will.
They have been blessed with two children, Gary Kent Swanson Jr. and his wife Stacy, and Heidi Elizabeth Swanson Wiersma and her husband James. They have also been blessed with six grandchildren, Shelby Evelyn Swanson, Wyatt Edwin Swanson and Owen Kent Swanson and Evan James Wiersma, Adrian Paul Wiersma and Yvenson Arther Wiersma.
Gary and Arlene celebrated their 50th anniversary in February 2015 on a 10-day southern Caribbean cruise to St. Thomas, St. Kitts, Dominica, Antigua and St. Maarten.