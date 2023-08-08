PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Stretched out on a carpet of straw, Daisy seemed quite satisfied — the six-month old, 243-pound contest entry just earned a nod of approval from judge Jake Pettigrew.
At the same time Brayden Overmyer, Daisy’s 17-year-old 4-H handler, breathed a sigh of relief.
“I was nervous at the start, but once we got in there, that all went away — we just did what we had to do,” said Overmyer.
The team of Daisy and Overmyer earned showmanship praise from Pettigrew early Tuesday during the 2023 Western Michigan Fair 4-H Swine Show competition.
Pettigrew, who is from Indiana and who earned a degree in animal science from Kansas State University, said he enjoys judging 4-H competitions at local fairs, so much so he will “... take PTO (Paid Time Off)” from his regular place of employment just so he can be part of the judging process.
“This is one of my passions and joys,” Pettigrew told the audience that had gathered in the show barn.
“These kids work hard for months and months to prepare for this week,” said Myrle Foldoicz of Scottville. “They get up early to take care of their animals, stay up late taking care of them. They come in here hoping to win, but if they don’t, they always seems to be happy for their friends who do.”
So who was Foldoicz there to support, and to cheer on, and who shied away from having his picture taken.
“None of them, all of them,” he said. “I really don’t know any of the kids, I just know how much work they put in to take care of their animals — I did the same thing when I was a boy — and I just like coming to watch ‘em.
“Every one of these kids know the meaning of hard work and that’s a neat thing today.”
Unlike most sporting events where spectators cheer and whistle from the stands, those who gathered in the bleachers of the show barn — and there were many — looked on quietly as Pettigrew walked slowly from one side of the judging ring to the other, from front to back, to get up close and personal with the young contestants and their animals.
And as he turned to go in one direction, the contestants kept a close eye on him and followed him, almost step-for-step. The eye contact between the kids and their judge was locked-on strong.
Pettigrew complimented Overmyer over the way the teenager managed to keep control of Daisy and how he maintained control over the animal as the two moved around the ring together.
And while Pettigrew was doing that, so were a half-dozen other young contestants who also were doing their best to keep themselves in line with the judge’s eyesight.
At the end of each round of competition, Pettigrew spoke to the youngsters both openly and honestly as to what they did well, and where they might want to make improvements for future shows.
“That type of (honest) feedback is important to them,” said Pettigrew. “You have to remember, this is all a learning process to them.”
Before Tuesday’s Swine Show began Pete Babbin, who helped out inside the ring during the contest, talked about how the youngsters should conduct themselves, and even about how they should dress appropriately.
“I’m excited over it,” Babbin said of the annual fair competition. “You’ll see some serious kids out there.”
As Foldoicz sat in the bleachers by himself, he applauded politely — if not quietly — throughout the morning.
“This brings out the best in our kids,” he said.
Today (Wednesday) the fair’s Beef Show and Rabbit Show will both take place, with the Poultry Show and Dairy Show both scheduled for Thursday.
On Saturday, the fair’s Youth Livestock Auction — hosted by the West Michigan Livestock Council — will be held beginning at 11 a.m., where beef, sheep, swine, goats, chickens and turkeys all will be sold “... to support area youth who have raised top quality animals, which will help further their education.”