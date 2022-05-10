Stephen Plummer has played in bands exploring jazz, pop, punk rock and hard driving funk. Today, the guitarist’s exploration and enthusiasm of gypsy swing, a music rooted in France, has the band Third Coast Swings he formed with his younger brother Kaedin Plummer performing around Michigan and neighboring states, as well.
“We just played Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest in Wisconsin,” Plummer said. “It was a lot of fun.”
The Madison, Wisconsin, festival has been going on for more than 20 years.
Regular gigs in Detroit, Grand Rapids and Flint as well as locally in Ludington and Manistee has the band burning pavement while sharing the music whose most recognizable historic figure would be Django Reinhardt.
“Sometimes people know Django. Sometimes people say it sounds Spanish, and there are some Spanish influences and Latin rhythms. Primarily it is swing music and musette,” Plummer said, the latter referring to a French form of accordion instrumental dance music.
“People like it. Sometimes they ask questions like, ‘what are you guys doing? It doesn’t sound like it’s from around here.’
“It’s such a loveable kind of music. You can’t not like it. It’s a happy, rhythmic infectious kind of music.”
Catch Third Coast Swing, or its “scaled down” iteration Third Coast Sings, at a local gig and you can’t miss the intensity of the music and the band.
“We’ve come a long way. In the beginning, who knows what we sounded like. We were trying,” Plummer said.
Joining Steve (guitar solo) and Kaedin Plummer (guitar rhythm) are Grant Fleck on violin; Tom Knific and Andrew Henley rotating gigs on bass. Ella Jarvis provides vocals.
Guest artists join them for many shows. At Jamesport Brewing last Thursday night guitarist John VanDuinen sat in.
As for Third Coast Sings, which has dates scheduled for Cork and Crown in Ludington and North Channel Brewing in Manistee, its core is the trio of Kaedin, Ella and Steve. At times, Henley joins in and others join in. Third Coast Sings offers an earlier American jazz-based experience drawing from popular songs from artists like Billie Holliday, Ella Fitzgerald and Fats Waller.
“Gypsy jazz centers on that fast rhythm guitar that takes the place of the drum set. Early swing is a little more mellow,” Plummer said.
“Ella and Kaedin started that project and they’re taking me along on the ride, this old man, this old brother. He’s paying me back,” Steve quips of his younger-by-20-years brother.
After living through a second hurricane while living in Coney Island, New York City, Steve was ready for a change. He moved to Ludington because family was here and this collaboration with Kaedin began.
“He was playing trumpet and had a guitar,” Steve said. “I would teach him some things.”
While Kaedin was interested in the gypsy swing style that Steve was contemplating, it took some urging, Steve said. “I said ‘I really need a guitar player.’”
It’s been a mutual project since, with both learning together.
“From day one he was much better at rhythm than I was… He excels at it,” Steve said of Kaedin.
Whether the music is racing or slows down, Steve said Kaedin is like a metronome, never dropping a beat.
“Without him, it might sound a lot different.”
Steve traces his interest in the style, which he said has an emerging scene in the United States and remains popular in France, to earlier studies of music when he first heard Django Reinhardt’s music.
“I said one day I would find time to learn that music and I found time when I moved here.”
For this style of music, he went online to find teachers. He figured a lot out through YouTube videos, took lessons via Skype and attended a couple music camps including one led by guitar virtuoso Frank Vignola (who has performed twice here in the West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series.)
One of his teachers, Favino Lorier, played on one cut of Third Coast Swing’s, 2021 CD, “Dreams of Toulon.”
Plummer has sought a grant to bring Lorier and another player from France to perform with Third Coast Swing as part of a Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest concert he said is in the works for Ann Arbor’s The Ark.
“It’s taken us some places, certainly around the state,” Plummer said of Third Coast Swing. “A lot of towns have arts centers and performing arts series. The story of Django is pretty strong, and you couple that with the music and it’s pretty strong.
“Maybe someday France.”
In June, Third Coast Swing will do a music and question/answer program in Midland followed by a gig on Beaver Island. In 2023, a performance with symphony and strings is in the works and that intrigues him. “I never soloed for a symphony before.”
Whether punk rock in New York, power funk in Ted Malt’s Groove 101 (Steve proposed to his wife Ellen during a Groove 101 performance at Rhythm and Dunes), or gypsy jazz today, making music is part of Stephen Plummer.
“Whatever it is that gives you that feeling, ‘this is what I should be doing,’ that’s it,” he said of what music is to him. “I always wanted to do it. it’s the most enjoyable kind of work I can think of. I don’t think I could live without it. I wouldn’t want to.”