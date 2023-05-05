After changing majors a few times while at college, Mason County Central Middle School teacher Chandra Tacktor finally settled on education after some inspiration from her professor.
“I was very undecided about what I wanted to do with my future and had changed my major several times in undergraduate school,” she said. “No matter what I chose, it was always focused on mathematics as that is what I was good at. My junior year of college I had a professor that inspired me, Mr. McCullough, for my mathematics modeling course.”
Tacktor stated McCullough helped her see how students are just as important to a lesson as the teachers are, which is something she reminds herself in her own classroom every day.
“He made us as students feel relevant to our own learning and like we were part of the decisions in the learning process,” she said. “The things that we were working on were applicable to our lives and just made sense. It was while I was in his class that I had decided that I wanted to be an educator so I too could be a part in changing how students interact with math.”
Attending Ludington Area School District her entire K-12 career, Tacktor went on to Ferris State University, earning her bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics. She then received her master’s in secondary education curriculum and instruction from the University of North Texas.
“I started teaching in 2009 in Denton, Texas, teaching high school mathematics at Billy Ryan High School,” she stated. “I returned home to Ludington in 2014 and taught math classes at West Shore Community College for a short time before hiring at MCC to teach middle school math.”
In her early years at MCC, Tacktor received another piece of advice from a co-worker that she still thinks about and utilizes with students.
“One thing that has always stuck with me came from Phil Quinlan,” Tacktor said. “He has always reminded me to use my classroom for innovation and change. When he worked with me at MCC Middle School, I always felt that he pushed me to be my best self. His words resonate with me as I never want to get stuck in the status quo, but want to be the change that my students need in an ever-changing world. He was the one that encouraged me to pursue teaching computer science, opening up a new skill set in my teaching repertoire.”
Teaching technology has not only opened more doors for Tacktor to interact with students, it has also offered her opportunities to learn new skills to share with those students.
“Technology has been the biggest change in education since I began teaching,” she said. “When I started teaching math I was handed a textbook and I even had a chalkboard, not even a whiteboard. Today, I am recording videos of my lessons and posting all of my materials in Google Classroom. My students are fluent in technology use and I too have become very involved in using technology in my daily classroom practices.”
Tacktor is using her knowledge of technology to make sure her students leave her classes knowing more ways they can use the skills they’ve learned in the world around them.
“Because of the prevalence of technology not only in the classroom, but in the world, I feel very passionate about teaching coding in my computer science class to help my students become not only consumers of technology, but creators as well,” she said. “I never pictured myself teaching computer science back in 2009 when I started teaching. Back then technology was a calculator, TVs on rolling carts, and a desktop computer.”
Tacktor stated she wasn’t the most outgoing person growing up, but she’s learned to push herself outside of her comfort zone to be able to connect with her students in a more valuable way.
“Working with kids has taught me that it is OK to be myself and not be afraid to take chances,” she said. “I have learned to allow myself to be silly and put myself out there without fear. Who knew that 12-year-olds could pull me out of my shell and help me to see it’s fun to be brave, self-confident, and silly. Many days in the classroom you can now find me skipping around the classroom, dressing up for spirit days, and making ‘cheer moves’ to teach a math concept. I have embraced teaching middle school.”
Along with teaching, Tacktor is one of the MCC Middle School track coaches, which has given her an opportunity to see her students strengths outside of the classroom.
“When I started coaching track, that became my most favorite part of working with students. It wasn’t because it was a sport, but because I was able to see students in a different light than in the classroom,” she said. “We could focus on personal records, work on strengths and weaknesses, and I could see students who might not have strengths in mathematics shine in a different area.
“It provided a very different perspective, pushing me in the classroom as well to find new ways to make connections with kids. I love to talk to kids about how their weekend sports went, what they did on vacation, and their other interests. The kids know this too and often try to use it as a way to get me off task and we laugh about it often.”
Coaching along with teaching has given Tacktor a chance to interact with more of the staff at MCC, which she is thankful for.
“My coworkers are fantastic. I love the bonding experiences that we have, from the end-of-the-year-celebrations to the lunches that we have during our professional development days. I love the way that our staff finds ways to interact with the students in fun and engaging ways.”
Making learning fun is something Tacktor prides themselves on, but Tacktor stated that there are still things in education that she wishes were different.
“For me I feel like the biggest hardship is not having all of the needed resources to support every student,” she said. “Staffing shortages play a large role in this as it is hard to meet the needs of every student without the people to do so. This comes into play in academic areas, but also the growing need for social and emotional support as well. Students are changing and it requires a village to support a student in all of the ways that they need.”
While MCC offers students many different opportunities to pursue their own interests, Tacktor wishes that those opportunities could expand even greater.
“I would love for students to have more opportunities for a variety of coursework, so they can learn more beyond the core classes. Having unlimited options and allowing students to drive their own pathways would be phenomenal for the development of children in a modern world.”
Tacktor loves her career and having the chance to play a role in molding young lives. She stated that she gives her students a bit of advice as they move through the middle school years and on to high school and beyond: “Choose your passion over money. Find something that you love and fly with it.”